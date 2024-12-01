SUVs propel growth in car sales during November

New Delhi, Dec 1 There was an uptick in the sale of cars and SUVs in the domestic market during November with market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Tata Motors, and Toyota Kirloskar recording an increase in dispatches to dealers during the month.

Maruti Suzuki’s total domestic passenger vehicle sales went up to 141,312 units during November this year from 134,158 units in the same month last year. The main growth was recorded in the SUV segment where sales of its popular models such as Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Jimmy surged to 59,003 units during the month from 49,016 units in November 2023.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered a monthly sales volume of 25,586 units in November 2024, representing a 44 per cent increase over the 17,818 units sold in the same month last year. In addition, the company exported 1,140 units.

"Our diverse portfolio, spanning from hatchbacks to SUVs, continues to offer tailored mobility solutions that resonate with varying lifestyles," TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business Sabari Manohar said in a statement.

The year 2024 has exceeded the company's expectations, he said.

Tata Motors recorded a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger vehicle sales during November this year at 47,117 units. However, the company recorded a 1 per cent decline in commercial vehicle sales at 27,636 units. The total vehicle sales of the company were marginally higher at 74,753 vehicles in Nov 2024 compared to 74,172 units in November 2023.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd registered total monthly sales of 61,252 units in November 2024. The company’s domestic sales were at 48,246 units while export sales stood at 13,006 units during the month in November 2024. The company registered a marginal decline in total sales.

HMIL Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said: "HMIL's push towards fortifying SUV supremacy continued in November with SUVs contributing 68.8 per cent of our total domestic sales. We also bolstered HMIL’s presence in the hinterland of India, by achieving the highest-ever monthly rural contribution of 22.1 per cent in November. Our innovative Hy-CNG technology continues to strengthen HMIL’s CNG sales, with a 14.4 per cent contribution in November 2024," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor