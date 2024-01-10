"Suzuki Group to invest Rs 3200 Crore in Suzuki Motor Gujarat, will add 4th production line": Toshihiro Suzuki, President Suzuki Motors

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : President of Suzuki Motors, Toshihiro Suzuki, expressed his honour at being invited to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 and lauded the remarkable growth of the Indian automobile market in the past decade.

Acknowledging the strong leadership and unwavering support of Prime Minister Modi, Suzuki emphasized that India has now secured its position as the third-largest automobile market globally.

During his address at the summit, President Toshihiro Suzuki announced Suzuki Motors' groundbreaking venture into the electric vehicle (EV) market.

He said, "I am honoured to be invited to this ceremony. In the past 10 years, under the strong leadership and constant support of PM Modi, the Indian automobile market has been expanding steadily. As a result, India has become the third-largest automobile market in the world. Suzuki has also scaled up production capacity substantially in India."

Highlighting the international scope of their EV initiative, Suzuki outlined plans to export the new model not only to the Indian market but also to Japan and European countries.

This strategic move underlines Suzuki's commitment to contributing to the global push for environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Suzuki said, "The first Battery Electric Vehicle from Suzuki group will be rolled out from Suzuki Motor Gujarat by the end of this year. We plan to sell this model not only in India but also export to Japan and European countries. Secondly, to expand our BEV production in future, Suzuki Group will invest Rs 3200 Crore in Suzuki Motor Gujarat to add a new 4th production line which can produce 2.5 Lakh units per year. This will increase the annual production capacity of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from the current 7.5 Lakh to 1 million units."

In a major investment announcement, Toshihiro Suzuki disclosed plans for Suzuki Group to infuse Rs 3200 Crore into Suzuki Motor Gujarat.

This significant investment aims to add a new production line, marking the fourth in total, with a capacity to manufacture 2.5 Lakh units per year.

This expansion is poised to elevate the annual production capacity of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from the current 7.5 Lakh units to an impressive 1 million units.

President Toshihiro Suzuki's revelations at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit underscore Suzuki Motors' dedication to innovation, sustainability, and its pivotal role in the Indian automotive sector.

The ambitious plans unveiled during the summit contribute to the ongoing narrative of Gujarat emerging as a hub for cutting-edge automotive technology and sustainable mobility solutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor