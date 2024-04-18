Suzuki Motorcycle produces 80 lakh units of two-wheelers in India

New Delhi, April 18 Two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday said that it has reached the landmark of producing 80 lakh units in the country.

The company achieved this production landmark in the 19th year of its operation with the last one million units added in just one year.

It started its operations in the country in February 2006.

It achieved its first 40 lakh production milestone within 13 years and manufactured the next 40 lakh units in less than six years.

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our workmen, engineers, and teams whose continuous efforts contributed to realising this achievement," Kenichi Umeda, MD, Suzuki Motorcycle India said in a statement.

"As we continue our journey, our focus remains on providing products that satisfy our customers both in India and in countries where we export our products," he added.

Suzuki Motorcycle India currently manufactures a diverse range of scooters and motorcycles for Indian as well as international markets.

The company offers scooters ranging from 125cc (Access 125, Avenis, Burgman Street & Burgman Street SX) to motorcycles ranging from 150cc and 250cc (Gixxer & Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 & Gixxer 250 SF and V-Strom SX) as well as big bikes such as recently launched V-Strom 800 DE, Katana & Hayabusa.

