Suzuki unveils decade-long strategy for energy-efficient, carbon-neutral vehicles

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Suzuki Motor Corporation, the majority stakeholder of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, announced a technology strategy for the next ten years that aims to minimise the energy consumption of its vehicles. The company informed the exchange in a filing on Thursday.

The company stated that the technology will be used from manufacturing to recycling, with the goal of achieving a carbon-neutral world while providing the joy of transportation to people all over the world.

The company added that it will further evolve the lightweight and safety body "HEARTECT" and work to minimise energy consumption through weight reduction technology. The HEARTECT platform is a lightweight platform developed by the company and is used in many Suzuki models.

The company will also develop electric vehicles that minimise energy consumption by combining components that embody "Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi," such as a small and efficient electric unit, and a small and light battery.

Earlier, the company used a linear economic system in which the flow of raw material extraction, product manufacturing, utilisation, and disposal was unidirectional. This caused mass consumption of energy, resource depletion, and environmental destruction. However, the company will now achieve minimal energy consumption with a circular economy, which aims to save resources by designing products that can be easily disassembled for recycling and reuse.

The company also highlighted that the core of their strategy is the philosophy of "Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi," which emphasises the importance of creating value for customers through smaller, fewer, lighter, and shorter designs.

The company added that it is also investing in lean-battery electric and hybrid vehicles. By combining optimal components tailored to different regions and usage conditions, the company aims to provide customers with the most energy-efficient electric vehicles possible.

"With the aim of providing our customers with the most energy-efficient electric vehicles based on the renewable energy ratio and usage conditions in each country and region, Suzuki will be developing electric vehicles that minimise energy consumption by combining components that embody 'Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi,' such as a small and efficient electric unit, and a small and light battery," said the company.

Additionally, Suzuki is working on high-efficiency engines, advanced driver assistance systems, and easy recyclability and disassembly designs to promote a circular economy and reduce environmental impact.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor