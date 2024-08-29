SV Nathan, Former Partner and Chief Talent Officer Deloitte- South Asia, Joins Executive Board Of MyAnatomy

New Delhi [India], August 29: In a seismic shift that promises to revolutionize India’s talent landscape, MyAnatomy is thrilled to announce a strategic addition to its Board of Directors, SV Nathan, a name synonymous with excellence in HR, who has graciously accepted the invitation to join the company’s leadership.

This marks a significant milestone in MyAnatomy’s journey towards transforming career development and corporate engagement globally. SV Nathan’s vast expertise spans Manufacturing, Hospitality, IT, Telecom, Consulting and Professional Services, promising to bring a wealth of insights to MyAnatomy’s innovative platform and services.

“We are deeply honored and humbled to welcome Mr.SV Nathan to our Board of Directors,” said Chinmay Kumar Dash, CEO of MyAnatomy. “This is a significant milestone with SV Nathan joining our Board. His experience coupled with our cutting-edge technology, will catalyse a talent transformation tsunami across the talent landscape.”

SV Nathan’s illustrious career includes pivotal roles at industry giants such as Deloitte and Reliance Infocomm. His transformative leadership has left an indelible mark on prestigious organizations including Microland, Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd, and ICI India.

A distinguished alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, SV Nathan has been recognized as one of the top 20 HR Influencers by Economic Times HR in 2024. His digital influence is equally impressive, having been named one of LinkedIn’s top three Power Profiles in HR for 2017. As the author of the bestseller ‘The HeArt of Work’ and a TEDx speaker, SV Nathan brings a unique blend of experience, expertise and practical wisdom to MyAnatomy.

As the immediate past President of the National Human Resources Development Network, Nathan’s extensive network and influence in the HR community will open new avenues for MyAnatomy’s growth and impact.

“In MyAnatomy, I see the future of talent development and transformation,” said SV Nathan. “I am excited to contribute to an organization that shares my passion for nurturing talent and bridging the gap between education and industry needs. Together, we have the opportunity to shape the careers of countless young professionals and drive innovation in the global talent landscape.”

“This is our moonshot moment,” the CEO adds, eyes gleaming with determination. “With Mr Nathan on board, we’re not just reaching for the stars; we’re creating a galaxy of opportunity for India’s youth.”

In a world where talent is the ultimate currency, MyAnatomy, powered by Mr Nathan’s experience and expertise, is poised to become the central bank of human potential. This is more than news; it’s a clarion call to every student, every corporate, and every institution in India: The future of talent development is here, and its name is MyAnatomy.

About MyAnatomy:

MyAnatomy is a cutting-edge digital talent platform that leverages AI and automation to seamlessly connect employers, job seekers, and educational institutions, revolutionizing the talent landscape. With a skill-first approach, MyAnatomy offers comprehensive solutions such as Skill Assessment, Recruitment, and Learning as a Service, along with an end-to-end Recruitment Process Management System. The platform empowers candidates to identify and bridge skill gaps, aligns them with industry needs, and enhances employability, while also enabling universities to optimize campus placements and training programs. MyAnatomy is committed to creating a balanced and thriving talent ecosystem that meets the dynamic demands of today’s workforce.

