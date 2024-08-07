SVAR Gems Introduces Mannara Chopra as Brand Ambassador A Historic First in the Indian Gem Industry

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: SVAR Gems, a leading name in the world of exquisite Zirconias, Lab-grown diamonds, and Gemstones is thrilled to announce the appointment of renowned Bollywood and Tollywood actress, and Big Boss fame, Mannara Chopra as its Brand Ambassador. This groundbreaking collaboration marks a significant milestone, as SVAR Gems becomes the first gems brand in India to officially launch a brand ambassador.

Mannara Chopra, known for her captivating presence on screen and dynamic personality, embodies the elegance and brilliance that SVAR Gems represents. With a career spanning across Bollywood and Tollywood, Mannara has won hearts nationwide, making her the perfect muse for SVAR Gems' exquisite collection.

The gorgeous actress will be seen adorned in the exclusive and exquisite collections embellished with SVAR Zirconia, crafted by esteemed brand partners of SVAR Gems.

"Her timeless beauty and grace perfectly match the elegance and sophistication of our brand. For the first time in the Indian Gems industry, SVAR Gems has introduced Bollywood celebrity as its Brand Ambassador. We are confident that Mannara as the Face of SVAR Gems will inspire and fascinate everyone. We look forward to a bright and successful journey together and enhancing the SVAR experience for all our valued customers," said Dr Rajendra Jain, MD of SVAR Gems.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mannara into our SVAR Family. This collaboration signifies a new era for SVAR Gems, as we continue to innovate and inspire in the world of fine jewellery," he added.

Mannara Chopra expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "I am honoured to be the face of SVAR Gems, a brand that celebrates the beauty and brilliance of gemstones. SVAR's commitment to quality and craftsmanship resonates with my own values, and I look forward to this sparkling journey together."

SVAR Gems has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation reflecting the true essence of luxury. The introduction of a brand ambassador enhances the brand's visibility and also connects with a broader audience, showcasing the charm of SVAR Gems adorning every jewellery dream.

SVAR Gems is renowned for its innovative product lines - SVAR Zirconia, SVAR Lab-grown Diamonds and Gemstones. An expert team with over 30 years of experience in the industry led by the Managing Director - Dr Rajendra Jain and Director - Mr Vivek Gurung, SVAR Gems provides customers with innovative and creative solutions for their gemstones and jewellery needs. Their signature SVAR Zirconia offers a dazzling array of colours, revolutionising luxury with its versatile beauty. SVAR Lab-Grown Diamonds are crafted with environmental care, with a commitment to a brighter future. Whether it's the vibrant allure of SVAR Zirconia or the eco-conscious lab- grown diamonds, SVAR Gems embodies Earth-friendly brilliance, allowing customers to adorn their every jewellery dream.

