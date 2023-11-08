SVAR Media Launches Lifelike World’s First AI Anchor SVARA for Fashion and Gems & Jewelry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: SVAR Media Network achieved a groundbreaking milestone by introducing the world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Anchor for the Fashion, Gems, and Jewelry industry on November 4, 2023. This remarkable achievement adds yet another feather to SVAR Media’s illustrious portfolio, unveiling a revolutionary AI anchor developed in-house.

The brainchild of its exceptionally dedicated and skilled SVAR team, this AI anchor, SVARA, is poised to usher in a significant transformation in the Fashion, Gems and Jewelry industry. SVARA is a remarkably lifelike virtual human—brilliant and beautiful. She is capable of curating industry updates, delivering compelling reports, promoting brands, and adeptly hosting in multiple languages.

Powered by a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence technology system, SVARA has undergone extensive training using a vast dataset comprising text and video data. This comprehensive training enables SVARA to naturally and engagingly comprehend and disseminate information. This technological wonder represents a potent tool allowing businesses to connect with a broader audience and efficiently deliver information.

SVAR Media Network’s introduction of SVARA is poised to redefine industry standards, paving the way for more immersive and effective communication in the Fashion and Gems & Jewelry industry.

Dr. Rajendra Jain, Founder & Managing Director of SVAR Group, proudly said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to witness the groundbreaking launch of the World’s First Al Anchor, SVARA, in the Fashion, Gems and Jewelry industry by SVAR Media Network. I want to express my gratitude to Mr. Amit Sharma and Mr. Siddhant Jain, who dedicated several months to this remarkable Artificial Intelligence technology project and executed it with resounding success by creating it all in-house. My joy extends to the board of directors & the entire SVAR Media Network team for making history in Artificial Intelligence technology & in the fashion, gems and jewelry industry by ushering in the era of SVARA, the World’s First Al Anchor in this domain. It is a monumental achievement showcasing the power of creativity, innovation, and technology. Keeping up with the evolving technology, SVAR continues to revolutionise the fashion, gems and jewelry media industry and will strive to stay up-to-date with the growing innovations.”

About SVAR Media Network:

SVAR, India’s Premium Media Network, is known for its quality content and innovative approach to Gems and Jewelry and the Fashion sector. SVAR strives to be the pioneer of innovation in the Gems, Jewelry, and Fashion industry, being the voice of the industry for and by the industry – committed to bringing out the latest developments in the industry, including cutting-edge technology and trends. SVAR Media also shares the wisdom of industry stalwarts through their views, opinions, and interviews. It keeps the industry updated on the Govt. policies, export-import markets, fairs, festivals, exhibitions, launches, and events across the nation. SVAR offers best-in-class renowned B2B Jewelry magazine, SVAR – The Voice of Jewellers, and a state-of-the-art B2C SVAR: Retail Fashion Lifestyle Jewelry magazine, rich and informative digital newsletters and daily updates through its high-tech website and most efficient & effective social media handles in the Jewelry industry and platforms. The team at SVAR strives to go beyond its limits and mark innovations frequently in the industry through its passion and dedication.

Media Contact:

Amit Sharma: +91 98336 53818

Siddhant Jain: +91 98196 07633

