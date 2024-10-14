SVARNIM - A Golden Celebration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: Ahead of the festivities, Fabindia, one of India's much loved home-grown brands, has unveiled its latest festive curation - 'Svarnim'. Inspired by India's rich cultural heritage, blended with modern elegance, this exclusive curation is crafted to make the festivities more radiant.

'Svarnim' offers a beautiful curation of products for upcoming celebrations, from Pujo pandal-hopping to Diwali. Styled with a radiant colour scheme, the latest range reflects the spirit of the festive season, bringing together timeless traditions, evergreen style, and sustainable elegance. For your home, there is thoughtfully crafted home decor that reflects this golden season perfectly.

It encompasses everything from hand block prints to rich weaves and prints in exquisite fabrics such as Banarasi Silk, Tussar, Chanderi, and fine linens, all stunningly embroidered with traditional patterns. Fabindia has thought of everything with a rich range of jewellery and handcrafted silk potlis and bags that complete all your festive looks and ensembles, effortlessly. And for the ideal finishing touch, Fabessentials with its toxin-free range of personal care for hair, skin and body will allow you to shine for every big occasion or celebration.

For your family and loved ones, gifts will be something they cherish for years. From specially curated gift boxes for personal care, cutlery and crockery, to apparel and decor, 'Svarnim' has everything to fill your festive season with golden moments.

Designed to appeal to all generations, 'Svarnim' also offers an opulent range of home decor that perfectly encapsulates an aura apt for the celebrations. From cutwork brass lanterns to bright hand embroidered cushion covers with a floral design inspired by historical patterns, the curation boasts of a hand decaled porcelain crockery set in tones of coral red and ivory white.

Describing the inspiration behind the latest festive line, Fabindia Spokesperson remarks, "Svarnim goes beyond being a showcase; it stands as a tribute to India's rich traditional legacy. With this curation, we aim to showcase the artistry and diversity of our heritage, sharing the essence of our traditions with a global audience. Every design embodies our deep commitment to celebrating and preserving India's culture, craftsmanship and timeless artistry."

The Festive curation is available at Fabindia stores nationwide and online at https://www.fabindia.com/

