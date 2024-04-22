Svish, a D2C Men’s Grooming and Hygiene Brand, Welcomes Shikhar Dhawan as Investor and Ambassador

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 22: Svish, a D2C brand in men's grooming and hygiene, proudly announces its collaboration with renowned Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan, not only investing in Svish but also assuming the role of its esteemed brand ambassador, brings a unique blend of passion and influence to the brand’s journey ahead. “I am delighted to embark on this exciting journey with SVISH. Their commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with my values. As an athlete, grooming is essential, and I am thrilled to endorse a brand that offers such exceptional products, as stated by Shikhar Dhawan. “

Welcoming Dhawan to the SVISH family, Jaideep Mahajan, Co-founder of Svish, expressed, “Shikhar Dhawan’s association with Svish brings an invaluable dimension to our brand. His relevance and reach in the public domain make him the perfect ambassador for our mission to redefine grooming and hygiene standards. We are excited to have him on board.”

Founded by Ishan Grover and Jaideep Mahajan in 2020 during the pandemic, Svish has swiftly gained recognition for its innovative products that challenge industry norms. With offerings like the world’s first Made-Safe Certified Hair Removal Spray for Men and an Anti-Chafing Roll-On, Svish has carved a niche. These products, unique in safety certifications and effectiveness, reflect Svish’s commitment to exceptional solutions. SVISH, available across leading marketplaces and expanding to the USA and UAE, primes itself for exponential growth.

The recent bridge round, led by Ruchirans Jaipuria and including undisclosed sums from Shikhar Dhawan and other angel investors, highlights confidence in Svish’s vision and potential. Jaipuria remarked on Svish’s remarkable resilience; with a reduction in burn rate by over 60%, the company is well-positioned to achieve profitability and further solidify its market leadership. With a new capital infusion, Svish is expanding into sexual health and New Grooming categories, showcasing its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Backed by strategic investments, upcoming products will strengthen Svish’s industry leadership.

Commenting on the distribution and growth strategy, Manan Chawla, Director of Sales at Svish, emphasized, “Our partnership with quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto is pivotal, reducing delivery time to 10-30 minutes in major cities for swift access to our grooming solutions.”

“Shikhar Dhawan’s partnership with Svish marks a strategic alignment of values and vision. We at Da-One are keen to engage with exciting startups like Svish and Shikhar’s endorsement not only adds star power but also validates Svish’s commitment to quality and innovation. It’s a win-win situation for both parties.” – Amitesh Shah, Group CEO of Da-One Group.

About Svish

In 2020, Ishan Grover and Jaideep Mahajan co-founded Svish On The Go, adapting swiftly to meet evolving consumer needs during the pandemic. Grover, with 14 years of craft beer industry experience, and Jaideep, a seasoned advertising luminary, steered Svish’s trajectory. Mahajan’s illustrious career includes roles as the National Creative Head at Rediffusion Mumbai and stints at renowned agencies like Lintas and McCann. His creative acumen and strategic insights were instrumental in Svish’s pivot from sanitization solutions to diverse categories such as men’s hair hygiene and intimate hygiene. With their leadership, Svish transitioned into launching a line of men’s grooming products, tapping into burgeoning market demand. Bolstered by backing from VC firms LC Nueva AIF and Aum Ventures, Svish continues to thrive under their guidance, epitomizing resilience and innovation in the face of adversity.

Svish products are available on all marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa, and Quick Commerce websites like Blinkit at Zpeto and on their website www.gosvish.com. Svish also boosts its retail presence across all Major airports via Wh-Smith and Guardian pharmacy

