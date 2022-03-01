Svitch Bike launches a non-electric bicycle, Svitch NXE. EV motorbike CSR 762 to be launched by the second quarter of 2022

Things have been moving at godspeed at Svitch HQ as Svitch Bikes extended another olive branch towards diversification after acquiring the Electric Cycles market. Svitch has launched Svitch NXE, the first to their exclusive portfolio of E-bikes. The pre-bookings started from February 10, 2022.

It comes in 5 colours in total namely: Scarlet Red, Midnight Sapphire & Yankee Yellow. 2 colours are special edition colours namely Goblin Green & Berlin Grey. All the credit for this goes to Rajkumar Patel & Chintan Khatri whose vision has put the Svitch Brand on a global map.

The brand new non-electric Svitch NXE comes with these new-gen specs: - Foldable Handle Bar making it flexible as anything! - Aluminium 6061 makes it featherweight & firm at the same time! - Foldable Paddles makes it convenient to carry them anywhere! - 20" x 3" Fat Tyres make it suitable for any & every terrain! - 7 Speed Shimano Gears make it possible to ride uphill & downhill smoothly! - Dual Suspensions absorb the meanest, nastiest jerks & shocks! - Comfortable Saddle makes it possible to ride the bike comfortably for long hours. - 160 mm Mechanical Disc Brake to prevent any calamities & uncertainties!

Not just stopping at & Non-electric cycles, Rajkumar Patel is all ready to roll out the new-gen EV motorbike CSR 762 in the second quarter of 2022. The internal testing is done & the designs have been finalized as the e-bike is in the certification stages. Svitch Energy Pvt. Ltd., headed by Rajkumar Patel, welcomed the decision of the government of the Battery Swapping Policy passed in the budget session 2022. The dynamic Owner, MD of Svitch Bike, Rajkumar Patel is looking forward to the government's decision to subside the battery swappable infrastructure that comes with the new generation of EV vehicles as it expands further India's operation & vision for EVs. When people dreamt of riding exquisite bikes in their childhood, Mr Raj dreamt of making one. Hence, the new-gen CSR 762 was born which comes with a similar battery swapping model where one could swap their bike's batteries once the juice runs out which will save the usually long hours of EV charging time.

This new development in the EV industry comes as a breath of fresh air as this will reduce the range anxiety among new users of EV vehicles as this will simplify the process down to going to a gas station for a refill. Even with the brand new Svitch NXE, people are accepting EVs & cycles as a serious means of commute along with adding them to their workout regime. Svitch Energy Pvt. Ltd., headquartered at Stellar, Sindhu Bhavan Road, Ahmedabad, is more than accommodating when it comes to catering to the needs of the people in every way possible. The coming considerable changes in the EV sector especially in India seems to be more than just welcomed in terms of subsidization of EVs first and then the battery swapping policy, carving out a path for a new generation of Electric Vehicles all set to revolutionize the face of Indian Automobiles with Svitch Energy Pvt Ltd as a huge contributor. With the onset of the non-electric Svitch NXE, Svitch Energy Pvt. Ltd., aims to equip the whole of Indian and global demographic to align them towards EVs and hence, a sustainable future.

