SVPI Airport takes innovative measures to minimise bird strikes

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 30 : Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has undertaken several pioneering initiatives, many of which are first-of-their-kind in the country, resulting "in a significant reduction in bird strikes".

This measure enhances the safety of both passengers and aircraft, a release said.

Bird strikes pose a serious risk to aviation safety. When birds collide with aircraft, they can cause damage to engines, windshields and other critical components, potentially leading to serious accidents. To mitigate this risk, SVPI Airport has implemented a comprehensive bird management programme, the release said.

It said several pioneering initiatives, seen for the first time at an airport in India, include targeted vegetation management, insect control, physical deterrence, wildlife management, acoustic deterrence and community engagement.

To reduce the attractiveness of the airport to birds, a precise grass growth cycle management strategy has been implemented. "By using appropriate plant growth regulators and bird deterrents, SVPI Airport has been able to control the growth of vegetation and discourage birds from foraging. The plant growth regulators played a major role in keeping the height of grasses under check and thus reducing insect infestation," the release said.

It said that to reduce the availability of insect prey for birds, the Airport has undertaken comprehensive soil treatment to eliminate insect infestation, particularly winged termites, which attract black kites.

Additionally, advanced insect attraction technologies like Farrow's light traps and black light traps are used to capture insects in large quantities, further reducing bird food sources.

To prevent birds from roosting on Airport structures, customised anti-perching devices conforming to Hyper Urban Bird Management technology have been installed. This is a patented technology for limiting access of pigeons; more than 95 per cent of the bird infestation in the Airport buildings has reduced.

The release said that problematic wildlife species are safely relocated to designated areas to minimise their impact on airport operations. "SVPIA operates one of the first-of-its-kind programmes in the country for the scientific relocation of wildlife, including five species of birds," it said.

Customised bioacoustics systems have been installed on airport vehicles and on the periphery of the runway to deter birds.

The Airport also regularly engages with local communities to educate them about the importance of avoiding bird feeding and littering in the vicinity of the Airport.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad remains committed to implementing innovative and industry-leading solutions to further enhance safety standards and provide a secure and seamless travel experience for all passengers," the release said.

It said that all modules and techniques adopted for bird hazard management are designed in compliance with the guidelines provided by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AIAL) manages Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD). AIAL operates under Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the prominent infrastructure arm of the diversified Adani Group.

