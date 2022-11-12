SWA AWARDS 2022 celebrates good screenwriting in the Hindi entertainment industry!

The 3rd edition of the SWA Awards, organized annually by the Screenwriters Association of India, was held on the 9th of November, 2022, at St. Andrews Auditorium, Mumbai. It was the first on-ground event for the SWA Awards, as the previous two award ceremonies were held virtually owing to the pandemic. Eminent personalities like Shabana Azmi, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Prakash Jha, and Mahesh Bhatt graced the event.

The Awards is an annual event celebrating the best of screenwriting in the country. It is the only ceremony in India dedicated entirely to screenwriters and lyricists of Hindi Feature Films, Hindi TV shows, and Hindi Web series. Judged by a jury of distinguished screenwriters, the SWA Awards aim to be the most coveted and prestigious award for screenwriters in India, at par with the screenwriting awards instituted by the International Writers' Guilds across the world. SWA Awards 2022 were given across 17 categories.

The awards show had a unique theatre presentation of live songs and drama in the desi nautanki style, which had a tongue-in-cheek, funny and satirical reflection of problems screenwriters face in their professional life.

Speaking later about the concept of the show, Satyam Tripathy, Convenor, SWA Awards, whose brainchild this piece of theatre was, said, "We wanted to do something different in terms of the format of an awards show. And we also had a lot to say about screenwriters and their issues, and we were done preaching or rabble-rousing. So the song and drama act was born in which we had an anthem, 'Aao Haath Uthaaye Hum Bhi' as also a sardonic yet amusing song, 'Sankat Adrishya Banke' that spoke of the woes of a screenwriter through the pandemic. We sang about our 'Haq Zindabad' and also chuckled about being social media friendly in the song 'PR Karo Kuch Yaar Karo'. I guess, in the end, we just wanted to have fun with or fun, i.e., talent in Urdu.

The theatre act was written by Amit Aryan and Shelly with lyrics by Shelly and Satyam, music composed by Udbhav Ojha and directed by Dharmesh Mehta.

Dhananjay Kumar, Chairperson, SWA Awards, added, "The SWA Awards nite is a celebration by the screenwriters for the screenwriters with the screenwriters."

Founded in the year 1960, the Screenwriters' Association (SWA) is a body of writers for the writers and by the writers. Prominent writers like K. Abbas, Ramanand Sagar, Sahir Ludhianvi, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Shailendra, Krishn Chander, Kamal Amrohi, Rajendra Krishna, Ali Raza were among the founding fathers of the association (erstwhile Film Writers Association). Any person who wants to write for Television, Web Series, and Films can become a member of SWA.

SWA AWARDS 2022 - WINNER LIST

- Web Adaptation-Best Story - Grahan - Anu Singh Chaudhary, Shailendra Kumar, Jha Navjot Gulati

- Web Adaptation-Best Screenplay - Dil Bekaraar - Suhani Kanwar Ruchika Roy

- Web Adaptation-Best Dialogue - The Married Woman - Jaya Misra Aparna Nadig

- Web Original-Best Story - Tabbar - Harman Wadala, Sandeep Jain, Mr. Roy

- Web Original-Best Screenplay - Mumbai Diaries 26/11 - Nikhil Gonsalves, Anushka Mehrotra, Yash Chhetija

- Web Original-Best Dialogue - Tabbar - Harman Wadala, Sandeep Jain, Mr. Roy

- Television- Best Dialogue - Punyashlok Ahilyabai - Usha Dixit

- Television- Best Screenplay - Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayee Peedhi Naye Kissey - Sambhav Khetarpal, Aditi Powar

- Television-Best Story - Wagle Ki Duniya-Nayee Peedhi Naye Kissey - Aatish Kapadia, Jayesh Patil. JD Majethia, Sambhav Khetarpal, Aditi Powar

- Best Lyrics- Feature Films - Mera Aasman Hai Papa from Mera Fauji Calling - Shakeel Azmi

- Best Lyrics- TV/Web - Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana from TV Show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana - Zaman Habib

- Feature Film - Best Story-Debut - Tribhanga - Renuka Shahane

- Feature Film - Best Screenplay-Debut - Tribhanga - Renuka Shahane

- Feature Film - Best Dialogue-Debut - Ramprasad ki Tehrvi - Seema Pahwa

- Feature Film - Best Story - Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, Tushar Paranjpe

- Feature Film - Best Screenplay - Mimi - Laxman Utekar, Rohan Shankar

- Feature Film - Best Dialogue - Sardar Udham - Ritesh Shah

