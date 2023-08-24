Swadesh Conclave Felicitated Real and Reel Influencers

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 24: On the occasion of Amrit Kal and celebration of G20 Presidential Summit by India, the Fourth Edition of Swadesh Conclave 2023, held at Vigyan Bhawan, on 21st Monday marked a remarkable celebration of creativity and influence. The event, inaugurated by Hardeep S Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas, also joined by esteemed ministers and influencers, lauded the impact of real and reel influencers on India's growth.

Themed "Influential India", the conclave gathered over 300 influencers who engaged with policymakers and shared their transformative content. Hardeep S Puri emphasized influencers' role as change-makers in shaping India's future, noting their ability to usher in the "real Amrit Kaal" or golden era.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri exclaimed, “Delhi Metro is undeniable one of the finest metro systems worldwide. Within the next two years, India is poised to surpass even the most exceptional global metro connectivity standards, securing a position as the world’s second-finest metro system.”

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel projected India as the world's top economy by 2047, urging influencers to promote government schemes for broader benefit. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hailed the future of India and expressed a collective pledge to transform the nation in the next 25 years.

MP Manoj Tiwari shared his journey of perseverance, emphasizing the rewards of overcoming challenges. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called for mutual support and personal transformation among individuals.

The event featured Swadesh Lifetime Achievement Award to Industrialist Ratan Naval Tata and posthumous Swadesh Lifetime Achievement Award for Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak. Swadesh Samman awardees also included HCL Co-founder Ajay Chowdhary, noted singers Udit Narayan, Madhushree, Mame Khan and others. Over 100 influencers were also recognised.

Senior Advocate and Chairman of India Legal Research Foundation, ILRF, Pradeep Rai while lauding the importance of influencers in today’s world, said that now the mainstream media is replaced by ‘brainstream’ media. Rai said the influencers are touching upon those areas which were hitherto unexplored by print and electronic media. He appreciated the need-based content generated by young minds. This is a reflection of current society and emerging India, Rai said. However, Rai urged influencers to exercise caution in their content to avoid legal complications.

Influencers' diverse contributions were recognized, with Rajshree Rai, Chairperson of Balaji Foundation, highlighting their potential to create awareness and motivate masses.

The conclave resonated with enthusiasm, patriotism, and recognition of lesser-known stars. The day concluded with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem, cementing the spirit of unity and nation-building.

Swadesh Conclave and Awards, initiated in 2020 by Balaji Foundation, seeks to empower the underprivileged for holistic nation-building. The conclave offers insightful interactions involving policymakers, experts, and influencers, driving India's inclusive development journey.

