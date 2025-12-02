Swadeshi Mela in May 2026 to showcase strength of India’s trade, craftsmanship

New Delhi, Dec 2 The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Tuesday that "India’s largest-ever trade event", namely 'Swadeshi Mela–2026', will be hosted at Pragati Maidan in May 2026, to bring 'Made in India' products on a unified national platform.

To bring together India’s domestic trade, start-up ecosystem, small industries, artisans, MSMEs and 'Made in India' products on a unified national platform, CAIT, in collaboration with Swadeshi Jagran Manch and several other major national organisations, will conduct the event, according to a release.

The association said that a national steering board meeting comprising top trade and industry leaders from all states will be held on December 4 to finalise the event’s framework, theme, exhibition structure and nationwide promotional strategy.

CAIT National Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, said that the event will showcase the strength of India’s trade, industry and craftsmanship and serve as the biggest platform to provide global visibility to 'Made in India' products and elevate Indian entrepreneurship to newer heights.

For industries, start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and small manufacturers across the country, this will be a golden opportunity to present their products and innovations before national and international markets, Khandelwal added.

Besides national trade organisations, leaders from farmer bodies, transport and logistics, travel and tourism, MSMEs and start-up communities have been invited, he said.

National leaders from Laghu Udyog Bharati, MSME Development Forum, Federation of Small Industries Association, and professional bodies are also expected to participate in the event, the release said.

A nationwide campaign will be launched to invite stalls for Swadeshi products from across the country, the association said, adding committees will be formed for various sectors, including industry, trade, start-ups, women entrepreneurs, Ayurveda, handloom, handicraft, technology, e-commerce, etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor