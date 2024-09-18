Swami Vivekanand International School goes green with support of BMC and Environmentalists

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: Swami Vivekanand International School and Junior College has taken a significant step towards promoting environmental awareness by hosting the "Empowering Tomorrow: Environmental and Sustainability Education event on 5th September, Teacher's Day.

The event saw the participation of over 500 attendees, including dignitaries, PTA members, class representatives, alumni, and parents from all sections of the school. The community came together to support the cause, emphasizing the collective responsibility towards a sustainable future.

The day was filled with lively performances aimed at raising awareness about important environmental issues. From thought-provoking skits to energetic musical and dance performances, students showed their creativity and passion for the cause.

"The enthusiasm and energy displayed on stage were truly inspiring," noted Shaibala Shetty, the school principal. "Our students are the future, and their commitment to creating a greener tomorrow gives us hope that we are heading in the right direction."

Further, the school achieved remarkable milestones in their sustainability efforts. In the first week of the drive, they collected over 1000kg of electronic waste. Focused on reducing waste by recycling plastic and wastepaper, they created compost and bioenzymes and planted over 500 pots, achieving a 20 per cent reduction in school waste.

The event, designed to educate and inspire, was led by the school's dedicated teachers, with strong support from the principal, management, and section heads. Their hard work and dedication made the program a huge success.

Some of the key speakers at the event included Sandeep Goenka (Managing Trustee), Ambuj Jhunjhunwala (Trustee), BMC Commissioner Lalit Talekar, Ekta Thaker and Young Master Zidaan Castellino, who was only 16 years old but inspired the youth with his call to action, urging them to "be the change."

The finale of the event ended with a powerful message: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. The attendees pledged to follow these principles in their daily lives.

Looking ahead, the school plans to launch a plastic recycling drive aimed at creating plastic bricks. This initiative will help in reducing plastic waste and finding innovative ways to reuse it.

Further, students will engage in various community actions, including local tree-planting drives, information campaigns, and sustainability campaigns in student living societies. These actions will foster a sense of responsibility and encourage sustainable practices within the broader community.

The day ended on a high note, with students and teachers pledging to continue their efforts toward sustainability, ensuring that the seeds of awareness sown today will grow into a greener, brighter future for all.

