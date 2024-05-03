Swara Group organises voter awareness programme

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 3: Gujarat is gearing up for Lok Sabha elections on May 7. The Ahmedabad district administration is undertaking a series of activities to ensure high voter turnout in the upcoming elections. To support the administration's efforts, leading real estate developer Swara Group also organised a programme for voter awareness, encouraging people to cast their vote.

Speaking about the initiative, Kartik Soni, Founder and Chairman of Swara Group, emphasised the importance of participating in the festival of democracy.

“Voting in the elections is not just the right but also the duty of every citizen. We organised this event to appeal to people to cast their vote in the elections on May 7. We also appealed to everyone to ensure maximum participation in the electoral process by encouraging their families and friends, neighbours and co-workers to vote without fail and pla their part in contributing to a thriving democracy,” Mr Soni said.

The participants carried banners with various slogans such as “Aware Voter, Aware Country”, “Festival of Democracy, Pride of India”, “Forget anything but don't forget to vote”, “Voting Lifeblood of democracy,” “Let's Vote and Strengthen Democracy”, and others as part of the voter awareness initiative.

