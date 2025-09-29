Swarajya Rakshak Sanstha and Spartan’s Tactical Congratulate Viren Modak: A Champion Forged by Discipline, Perseverance, and Spirit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Swarajya Rakshak Sanstha and Spartan's Tactical proudly celebrate the achievements of Viren Modak, a shining exemplar of resilience and discipline who has etched his name in the history of Indian bodybuilding. In 2025, Viren became the first Indian male bodybuilder to represent India at the Asian Natural Bodybuilding Federation Championship in Taiwan, competing against Asia's best and securing the silver medal, cementing his place as Asia's second-best natural bodybuilder.

For Swarajya Rakshak Sanstha, which mentors and trains youth to embody strength, duty, and discipline, Viren is more than an athlete—he is a mentor, a living story of perseverance, and an inspiration to every young Indian striving to carve their destiny with relentless effort.

From Pune to the Asian Stage: A Journey Built on Grit

Born and raised in Pune, Maharashtra, Viren's journey began not under the glare of stage lights, but in a humble old-school gym. As a sixth grader, he accompanied his father one evening and was captivated by the sight of seasoned bodybuilders—commanding physiques, powerful strides, and an aura of confidence that filled the room. That moment ignited a promise in young Viren: “One day, I'll be like them.”

But promises alone are not enough. Viren's story is a testament to the fusion of dream and discipline. In 10th grade, he began his training—without shortcuts, without excuses. Day after day, despite aching muscles and exhaustion, he returned to the gym. By 12th grade, destiny introduced him to Coach Ashish Sharma, who became his sole mentor, guiding his transformation not just in body, but in mind and spirit.

Trials, Triumphs, and the Making of a Champion

Under Ashish Sharma's guidance, Viren entered the Transformation Challenge by Junaid Kaliwala, India's first IFBB Pro. Out of thousands, Viren emerged in the top five—placing fourth—at a time marked by personal loss. His grandmother, his staunchest supporter and the one who told him, “Do whatever you love, but give it your everything,” passed away just before his breakthrough. Though she could not witness his triumph, her words became his eternal fuel.

At just 17, he first stepped on stage in 2019. In 2022, he stormed back with victories at ICN India in Bangalore (two golds), Mr. Maharashtra ICN in Mumbai (two golds), and ICN Nationals in Goa (Mr. India – two golds), establishing himself as the youngest and most promising teen bodybuilder in India.

But life tested him yet again. In 2023, a devastating slip disc injury nearly ended his career. Walking became difficult, let alone lifting. Yet with unshakable resolve—and Coach Sharma by his side—Viren rebuilt himself from the ground up.

The result was historic: 2025, Taiwan—India's first male representative at the Asian Natural Bodybuilding Federation Championship, where he claimed silver against the continent's best. Today, he stands not only as an athlete but as a beacon of resilience, preparing now for the World Championship, carrying his grandmother's blessings and the hopes of countless youth.

A Mentor, Idol, and Symbol for India's Youth

Viren's journey is not confined to medals or titles. As a mentor at Swarajya Rakshak Sanstha, Maharashtra Rajya, he shares his lessons with the next generation—instilling in them perseverance, discipline, and continuous self-improvement. Alongside his athletic career, he supports his father's business, proving that balance, responsibility, and humility are as vital as victory.

His story embodies the ethos of Swarajya Rakshak Sanstha and Spartan's Tactical: building youth who are strong in body, sharp in mind, and unwavering in spirit.

Leadership Speaks

Yash Nitin Sapre, Founder of Swarajya Rakshak Sanstha and Spartan's Tactical, remarked:

“Viren is not just a bodybuilder; he is the embodiment of resilience and discipline. His journey from a schoolboy in Pune to standing second-best in Asia is a lesson to every young Indian—that dreams must be backed by sacrifice, and greatness is born out of setbacks. At Swarajya Rakshak Sanstha, we are proud to have him as a mentor shaping our youth, and we stand firmly behind him as he prepares for the World Championship.”

Message to Youth

From Viren's story emerge timeless lessons:

Perseverance: Success demands showing up every day, even when the body resists.

Success demands showing up every day, even when the body resists. Discipline: No shortcuts, only consistency and focus lead to transformation.

No shortcuts, only consistency and focus lead to transformation. Resilience: Injuries, loss, and failures are not ends but tests to be overcome.

Injuries, loss, and failures are not ends but tests to be overcome. Learning: True champions never stop improving, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

For today's generation, Viren is not only an athlete but an idol—proof that an ordinary boy with extraordinary determination can rise to inspire an entire nation.



