Swasti, The Health Catalyst's Big Picture Film Festival: Highlighting the Nexus of Climate, Health and Community Resilience

New Delhi [India], August 1: Swasti, The Health Catalyst, a glocal public health platform, hosted the first edition of The Big Picture Film Festival at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, today. As a part of Catalysing Social Impact 2024, this initiative highlighted the intersection of climate, health and community resilience. The Centre for Strategic Communications for Public Health at Swasti presented a curated selection of 13 films that showcased the remarkable efforts in the social sector. The day-long film festival featured a thematic exploration of climate and health, with films showcasing the effects of the climate crisis on public health, the resilience of communities, and the ethical and societal challenges posed by these intertwined issues.

The showcase witnessed diverse audiences, including prominent stakeholders like policymakers, public health practitioners, funders, donors, film enthusiasts, non-profit organizations, and think tanks across the healthcare and climate sectors. There were engaging discussions with the filmmakers about their thought-provoking films.

The Big Picture Film Festival included a special screening of "Obsolete | Bhangaar" by Sumira Roy which depicted an elderly couple's unique journey as they petition for the right to die with dignity amidst societal changes. Other films, such as "Under the Indian Sky: Tales of Climate and Health - Part 1: Our Carers" by Swasti, The Health Catalyst and "Impact of Climate Change on Sundarbans People'' by Recanteur and Mouli Gayen provided a close look at how communities and frontline health workers are addressing the dual crises of climate change and health issues. "Slowing the Spread of Dengue Fever" co-created by AVPN, Takeda and BBC StoryWorks, offered valuable insights into combating diseases worsened by climate conditions, while "Nature's Shields" by SEEDS highlighted collective environmental protection efforts to ensure public well-being. "Where Springs Return", a social documentary about Gram Vikas' work on community-owned social and agroforestry for protecting and rejuvenating water sources featured community members from Odisha, discussing various ways to improve land fertility, regrow forests, and increase groundwater levels.

Dr. Angela Chaudhuri, Chief Catalyst of Swasti-The Health Catalyst, stated, "At Swasti, we believe that storytelling is an effective tool for change. The Big Picture Showcase at Catalysing Social Impact 2024 brings to light the profound and often overlooked impacts of the climate crisis on public health. Through these films, we aim to inspire action, raise awareness, and foster a deeper understanding of the urgent need to address climate-related health challenges facing our vulnerable and marginalized communities."

With this initiative, Swasti, The Health Catalyst aimed to spark meaningful conversations about the intersection of climate change and public health, along with its widespread impact, particularly on marginalized and vulnerable communities. It is fundamental to create a discussion and collaboration platform that promotes innovative solutions and resilience in the face of a developing climate disaster. Additionally, Swasti aimed to harness the power of storytelling as an effective tool for communicating change. By sharing compelling narratives and real-life experiences, the objective is to seek awareness, inspire action, and foster a deeper understanding of the challenges and solutions related to climate change, public health and building community resilience.

