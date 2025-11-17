Swastika Castal Limited Records INR 1,654 Lakhs Revenue in H1 FY26 with 27 Percent YoY Growth; Delivers Strong Operational Momentum, and Strategic Growth Outlook

PNN

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 17: Swastika Castal Limited (BSE SME: 544452), a leading aluminium casting manufacturer serving power, electrical, textile, machine tool, heavy engineering industries, automotive, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY26). The Company delivered healthy operational performance, supported by improved capacity utilization, strong customer relationships, and a growing industry demand environment.

Future Outlook

We remain focused on sustaining growth, enhancing capabilities, and building a stronger business foundation, with the following priorities guiding our outlook:

* Power sector demand to drive order book growth

* Capex becoming operational from Dec 2025 to boost capacity

* Improving margins through higher utilization and cost efficiency

* Expansion of high-end customer base across power, electricals and other industrial segments

* Strengthening export presence in the U.S. and Europe

Continued discipline in cash flow and operational execution

Speaking on Swastika Castal's solid first-half performance and the Company's continued focus on engineering excellence, Mr. Varun Sharda, Managing Director, expressed:

"Every casting we produce carries within it our dedication to precision, innovation, and engineering excellence. The first half of FY26 has been an important milestone in our journey, as our operations continued to scale efficiently and our teams strengthened our commitment to delivering world-class aluminium casting solutions.

Revenue from Operations for H1 FY26 stood at ₹1,654.28 lakh, marking a 27.46% YoY growth, driven by improved production efficiency and a steady rise in customer demand across domestic and international markets. Our EBITDA increased by 45.11% YoY to ₹262.22 lakh, while PAT surged 239.06% YoY to ₹131.93 lakh, underscoring robust profitability and financial resilience. These results demonstrate our sharpened focus on quality engineering and sustainable process improvements.

In H1 FY26, we continued to serve several of our top clients while also onboarding new high-end customers in the power segment, further diversifying and enhancing our client portfolio. Demand from the power sector has remained strong, and we expect this momentum to significantly strengthen our order book in the coming quarters. The planned capex for production is expected to be put into active utilization from December 2025 onwards, supporting higher capacity and improved throughput across our operations.

From our beginnings in 1996 to becoming a trusted supplier of high-precision aluminium components across India, the United States, and Europe, our purpose has remained unchanged, to engineer castings that stand the test of time. Our state-of-the-art testing systems, advanced casting capabilities, and strong customer relationships form the backbone of our growth. Every component we manufacture, every shipment we dispatch, and every partnership we strengthen reinforces our belief that true success lies in consistency, reliability, and the pursuit of excellence."

About Swastika Castal Limited

The Company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, equipped with advanced testing infrastructure including chemical, physical, and sand testing laboratories, along with helium leak detection capabilities. This robust quality ecosystem ensures that each component meets stringent technical and performance standards.

Swastika Castal serves a wide range of industries such as Power, Electricals, Textiles, Machine Tools, Heavy Engineering, Automotive supported by a portfolio of more than 100 manufactured components. Its strong export presence across the United States and Europe further underscores the Company's global competitiveness and customer trust.

Driven by a commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency, the Company is transitioning to electric melting furnaces and adopting renewable energy solutions, reinforcing its focus on environmentally responsible manufacturing.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

