Swastika Investmart launches Avisa Wealth -- Marking Its Foray into Comprehensive Wealth Management

New Delhi [India], November 6: Swastika Investmart Ltd., a top-tier listed brokerage and a financial services group in India, has announced the launch of its dedicated wealth management division - Avisa Wealth. The introduction of the new brand marks Swastika's strategic move toward offering holistic, integrated and tech-enabled wealth management services.

Swastika Investmart got incorporated in 1992 and has been listed since 1995. The company has evolved over the years, broadening its portfolio beyond stockbroking to encompass a range of diversified financial services. Since 2021, the company has significantly scaled up its Investment Banking (IB) division achieving several milestones - successfully launching 36+ IPOs, completing 450+ business valuations across diverse sectors, executing 17+ equity funding deals ranging from ₹5 Cr to ₹200+ Cr and building a robust network of 400+ investors including institutional investors, PE & VC funds, family offices, and HNIs

With its more than 30 years of presence and 440,000+ investor clientele base, Swastika is now strengthening its presence in the fast-growing wealth management space. Avisa Wealth aims to serve a diverse clientele including HNIs, ultra-HNIs, NRIs, family offices, and institutions through personalized, research-backed investment strategies and portfolio management solutions.

The Avisa Wealth platform offers a comprehensive suite of investment opportunities, including PMS/AIF, Mutual Funds, Offshore Investments, Bullion, Bonds/NCDs, InvITs/REITs, Unlisted Assets, Corporate Fixed Deposits, and other alternative assets. The product shortlisting is done through a rigorous six-step selection process which includes Client Segmentation, Universe Screening, Due Diligence, Investment Committee Review, Product Onboarding, and Continuous Monitoring. Thus, transparency and performance alignment will be assured.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Nyati, Managing Director, Swastika Investmart Ltd., said : "The wealth management ecosystem in India is changing fundamentally. Avisa Wealth is our vehicle to make professional wealth management services accessible to all in a way that is most suitable to them by leveraging deep market experience, digital infrastructure, and client trust that has been built over the years. The primary purpose of our activity is to enable investors to lead their financial lives in a way that is in sync with their goals and with the confidence that they have made the right informed decisions."

Parth Nyati, Chief Executive Officer, Swastika Investmart Ltd., said : "This launch is a significant milestone for us. With Avisa Wealth, we are leveraging technology to redefine how clients experience wealth creation. Our goal is to blend human expertise with digital intelligence, offering personalised, transparent, and seamless investment solutions."

Avisa Wealth follows a portfolio construction-based strategy called "Core and Satellite," whereby the Core includes stable, low-churn, and long-term wealth-compounding solutions, and the Satellite is a tactical allocation for alpha creation and risk diversification. The launch of Avisa Wealth embodies Swastika's commitment to offering tailored financial opportunities to the next generation clients that are in sync with India's evolving investment landscape.

