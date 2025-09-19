Sweden's Focus Asia SME Delegation: Aiming for greater Indian collaborations

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 19: Business Sweden's Focus Asia SME Delegation made a successful visit to India, opening new pathways for joint ventures in sustainable development and innovation. It also facilitated valuable connections among key stakeholders, helping to foster an environment conducive to SME growth and the formation of cross-border alliances.

Business Sweden's Focus Asia Program is a flagship initiative with the objective of facilitating Swedish enterprises in tapping opportunities to enhance their exports to the Asia-Pacific region. It incorporates numerous targeted initiatives for small, medium, and large enterprises.

Building on the momentum of the successful 'Time for Sweden' event, which highlighted the complementary strengths of India and Sweden, the delegation marked an important step towards identifying new opportunities for entering the Indian market and expanding operations.

The four-day visit, across New Delhi and Mumbai, brought together prominent Swedish and Indian business leaders and industry experts for a series of meetings, panel discussions, institutional visits, and networking receptions. A diverse group of renowned Swedish companies, accompanying the delegation, showcased their industry-leading solutions and state-of-the-art technologies.

"India and Sweden share a longstanding relationship built on mutual respect and a joint commitment to sustainability and technological innovation. Our great nations continue to work together across key sectors such as clean energy, smart industry, and digital transformation, driven by common values. The Focus Asia SME delegation's visit to India highlighted Business Sweden's commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships between Swedish businesses and the Indian industry. By facilitating direct engagement and knowledge exchange, we aim to create long-term value for both countries," said H.E. Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India.

Sweden's exports of goods to India increased by 16% from 2023 to 2024, supported by more than 280 Swedish companies in India. These companies are actively contributing to the country's economic growth and its transition toward a greener future.

''Over 105 of the 280-plus Swedish companies operating in India are based in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa, highlighting the region's strategic importance while generating employment for thousands and contributing to skill development and economic growth. This visit has allowed Swedish businesses to gain deeper insights into the nuances of doing business in India, from regulatory frameworks to consumer behavior. It has also enabled meaningful connections with stakeholders committed to mutual growth in the western region of India," said Mr. Sven Ostberg, Consul General of Sweden to Mumbai.

Echoing the sentiment, Ms. Sofia Hogman, Trade & Invest Commissioner of Sweden to India, said, "I firmly believe that such engagements lay the foundation for impactful partnerships that not only benefit businesses but also contribute to the broader goals of both nations. As we continue to strengthen our bilateral ties, these visits will play a pivotal role in driving inclusive progress, exchange of ideas, and enhancing prosperity for both India and Sweden."

The delegation commenced its engagements in New Delhi, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the importance of reducing the carbon footprint and exploring strategies to align supply chains with emerging environmental standards. Later, the delegates visited IIT Delhi's Research & Innovation Park, where they engaged with startups and explored key areas of technological advancement and innovation in India.

The day concluded with a visit to FICCI to gain insights into India's vast business potential and India SME Forum to facilitate networking with sector-aligned Indian MSMEs.

In Mumbai, the delegation visited IIT Bombay's SINE incubator, connecting with startups and exploring synergies in innovation. The members also met with prominent businesses, including the Kalpataru Group to explore collaboration with Swedish companies across diverse industry sectors. The first day of the Mumbai visit concluded with a networking reception hosted by the Consul General.

During the final phase of the visit, the delegation explored potential collaboration opportunities with L&T India in the infrastructure, industrial, and energy sectors. Swedish companies presented their global success stories and expressed interest in joint ventures and pilot projects.

The visit of the Focus Asia SME Delegation to India reiterates the shared commitment of Sweden and India to innovation, green technologies, and inclusive growth. Business Sweden will continue to facilitate strategic partnerships and expand its presence in India's promising market.

The Delegation comprised Skandia Elevator AB; APOCCA Automation Pte Ltd; OSE Systems AB; Seaflex AB; Jama Mining Machines AB; SpinChem AB; Algoryx Simulation AB; bubl. AB; Moonlighting Industries; Arho AB; and Bjorklunds Kafferosteri AB. Additionally, the presence of leading incubators like Vasterbottens Handelskammare and Almi Malardalen further strengthened the spirit of collaboration.

About Business Sweden

Business Sweden is the official Swedish Trade and Investment Council. With a unique government and private sector mandate, Business Sweden helps international and Swedish companies leverage innovation, sustainability, co-creation and equality, and lay the foundation for green, inclusive and digital growth - in Sweden and across global markets. With a presence in more than 40 markets worldwide, Business Sweden provides strategic advice, market insights, and practical support to accelerate international business development. Their expertise, presence and exclusive access to networks and stakeholders in both the public and private sectors in these markets gives them a supreme ability to help clients navigate regional business structures in order to expand their business and unlock growth.

