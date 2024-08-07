Sweety Chhabra Productions launches a tremendous teaser of four music videos including “Barsaat Ke Mausam Mein”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 7 : A song from Mahesh Bhatt’s film “Naajayaz” starring Ajay Devgn, Naseeruddin Shah, Juhi Chawla was a superhit “Barsaat Ke Mausam Mein”. Now a music album with the same name has been released by Sweety Chhabra Productions. Four music videos have been released simultaneously by actress Sweety Chhabra’s music company in a grand ceremony held at Silk Route Lounge in Mumbai.

On the occasion of the grand launch of this music album, comedian KK Goswami, Actor Kunal Singh, Shubhi Sharma, Dinesh Pujari, Hindi film producer Vinod Talwar, producer Shankar Rohra, director Aryaveer and many producers and directors of the film industry were present as guests. Everyone liked these four songs and congratulated Sweety Chhabra.

On this occasion, teasers of four music videos were shown which were appreciated by everyone. Star actress Sweety Chhabra, who has been working in Bhojpuri as well as Hindi film industry for years, is very excited about her music album. She said that in this rainy season, the romantic album “Barsaat Ke Mausam Mein” has been released by our company. Its teaser is getting tremendous response and we hope that all the songs will attract the audience.

