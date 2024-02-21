SwiftNLift Media Group Hosts Mumbai Udyojak Gaurav Purskar 2024 to Celebrate Business Excellence
By ANI | Published: February 21, 2024 05:16 PM2024-02-21T17:16:11+5:302024-02-21T17:20:09+5:30
VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: SwiftNLift Media Group, a leading media organization dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence ...
VMPL
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: SwiftNLift Media Group, a leading media organization dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in business, proudly announces the successful culmination of the Mumbai Udyojak Gaurav Purskar 2024. The prestigious event took place at Tip Top Plaza, Thane, on February 10, 2024, and witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities, with Marathi Actress Pooja Sawant gracing the occasion as the chief guest.
The Mumbai Udyojak Gaurav Purskar 2024 was a spectacular affair, meticulously designed to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals in the business world. The visionary CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, Nilesh Sabe, and his dedicated team were lauded for their exceptional organizational skills, providing a platform that not only acknowledges but also celebrates the unsung heroes of the business community.
SwiftNLift Media Group is a dynamic media organization committed to fostering innovation and excellence in business. Through its diverse platforms, the group provides a stage for entrepreneurs to showcase their achievements and contribute to the growth of their respective industries. With a steadfast focus on recognizing and celebrating business excellence, SwiftNLift Media Group continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the business world.
SwiftNLift Media Group's influence extends beyond mere acknowledgement; it actively contributes to the development and advancement of businesses by providing them with a stage to share their stories and insights. This not only inspires others in the industry but also creates a collaborative environment where success stories are shared, strategies are discussed, and innovation is encouraged.
Nilesh Sabe expressed his gratitude and stated, "The Mumbai Udyojak Gaurav Purskar 2024 is a testament to the resilience and creativity of our entrepreneurs. We are honored to provide a platform that highlights and celebrates their achievements. This event reinforces our commitment to recognizing and promoting business excellence.
Congratulations to all the winners of the Mumbai Udyojak Gaurav Pursakar 2024! Your remarkable achievements and contributions to the business world have not only been acknowledged but celebrated on a grand stage. Each winner has demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership, embodying the spirit of entrepreneurship that shapes the future of industries. The Mumbai Udyojak Gaurav Pursakar 2024 not only recognizes your individual successes but also serves as a testament to the collective brilliance that propels our business community forward. May this well-deserved honor inspire you to reach even greater heights and continue making significant impacts in your respective fields. Well done to each and every winner!
1. Amol Narayan Walawalkar - Senior Procurement Manager - Leadership Award for Achievement of Professional Excellence in Procurement & Supply Chain Management
2. Vaibhav Suresh Shitole - Head Fire Safety, Jones Lang Lasalle Building Operation (i) Pvt Ltd - Fire & Emergency Response Planning
3. Vijay Ar Chandan - Founder / Proprietor, Mannasrekha Enterprises - Excellence in Telecommunication Emergency Response Planning
4. Priyanka Anand - Founder & Managing Director, Blantic Group - HR Excellence and Women Entrepreneur Award
5. Shweta Sudarshan Kelkar - Proprietor, R.R. Courier & Cargo - Channel Partners of DTDC Express Ltd - Domestic & International Courier Service Excellence
6. Pradip Vijay Rane - Proprietor, Swadamrut - Customer Satisfaction
7. Nilesh Dattaram Bhagat - Rising Star in Modeling
8. Piyush Ambatkar - Vice Chairman of MSPM Group - Producer of Somayya Film - Film Production Excellence Award
9. Avinash Waman Bhole - Director, Amazon Engineering Solutions - Fire Sprinkler Installation Systems
10. Dr. (Ms) Vidushi Agrawal - Specialist Dietician and Nutritionist, Natural Health Clinic - Balanced Living Icon: Specialist Dietician of the Year Accolade for 2024
11. Rohit Singh - Proprietor, VPF Services - Outstanding Security Service Provider of the Year
12. Kishor Bhamare (Patil) - Director, Navjeevan Lokvikas Sanstha - Lifetime Achievement in Social Work
13. Nilesh Manvant Ghatwal - CEO & Founder, Shree Balaji Enterprises - Urban Planning and Development
14. Dr. Shantaram Pandurang Karande - Director, Arcvishan Group - The Best Social Organization
15. Milind Belamkar - Managing Director, Millicon Consultant Engineers Pvt Ltd - Outstanding Manpower Services Provider of the Year
16. Aniket Rajendra Shelar - SCM Advisor Llp - Labour Law Advisory Services
17. Gauri Goswami - Director, Siddhivinayak Driving School - Excellence in Defensive Driving Education
18. Latesh Chaturbhuj Agrawal - CEO, Automation Controls - Automatic Fire Suppression System saved More Than 100 Equipments
19. Tanuja Subhash Gaonkar & Shashank Ajit Gawde - Architect & Interior Designer, Tg Architects - Residential Interior and Architecture Design
20. Rajendra Baban Kadam - Founder & Director, RKDEMY - Outstanding Engineering Institute of the Year
21. Surekha Kotwal - Proprietor, Global Total Solution - Outstanding Manpower Provider of the Year
22. Jairam Lakshman Jadhav - Owner, Saishrida Trelar Georai - Excellence in Precision Agriculture Technology & Excellence in Agricultural Machinery Manufacturing
23. Jayshkumar Jain - Proprietor, Poonam Jewellers - Lifetime Achievement in Jewellery Excellence
24. Sandeep Rajput - Director, SNR Associates - Corporate Liaison Expert of the Year
25. Suvarna Vinod Pawar - Proprietor, Aakaar Enterprises - Best Housekeeping, Composting, and Gardening Team
26. Madan Mhapankar & Shraddha Keshav Pednekar - Founders, Feel Care and Solutions - Innovative Campaign for Women's Menstrual Hygiene
27. Alap Ashok Korde - Owner, Vanarai Palu Homestay - Best Host of the Year & Family-Friendly Homestay
28. Rituu Maneek - Founder and Director, Ritus Studios of Performing Arts Institute - Outstanding Educational Institution Award
29. Sagar Amarendra Singh - Director/Head of Company, Anita Associate's (Architecture/Engineer) - Architectural Firm of the Year
30. Dr. Arvind Boricha - Vice President Social Work, WHRPC Doctrate - Outstanding Public Service Award & Coordinating with Govt Dept
31. Priyanka Ranjeet Koli & Ranjeet Babaso Koli - Director, Mahalaxmi Engineers Pvt Ltd - Best Transformer Repairs and Maintenance Practices & Best Large Transformer Repairs Unit
32. Suniil Desai & Bhargav Jog - Director Business Development & Head Business Development, Dextra India Pvt Ltd - Industry Leadership Award
33. Ganesh Marappayamagaddi - Professor, Shreejas Classes & Consultancy - Education Consulting Firm of the Year
34. Prakash Sudam Bhate - Managing Director, Bharati Chemicals - Market Leadership Award
35. Nilambari Siddhesh Sawant - Founder & Interior Designer, Design By Nilambari - Excellence in Residential Interior Design
36. Siddhesh Nandkishor Sawant - Founder & Interior Designer, Siddhesh Design Studio - Excellence in Residential Interior Design
37. Manoj Waghmare - CEO, Shree S.S. & Company - CEO of the Year / Global Leadership Award
38. Babasaheb Hanvate - Owner, Shree S.S. & Company - Quality Manufacturing
39. Pravin Pandurang Gavli - Proprietor, Shiv Sahyadri Engineering Services - Innovation in Equipment Servicing & Excellence in Technical Support
40. Bhakti Akshay Kandarkar - CEO, Shree Swami Samartha Enterprises - Best Investment Fund Manager
41. Smital Jadhav - Director & CEO, Magnet Engineers Pvt Ltd. - Sustainable Service Practices
42. Krushna Ghuge - Technical Director, Ak System & Solution - Leading Managed IT Services Provider - Exceptional Customer Support in Computer Services
43. Mahesh Tulshiram Kadam - Director, Skilling India Education And Employment Services - Most Impactful Placement Training and Best Skill Development Program
44. Dr. Sharvari Shailesh Patne - Director, Kanchanmala Agro Tourism
* Organic Farming Award
45. Sandeep Gopinath Chougule - Director, Acro Fire Solutions Pvt Ltd - Outstanding Contribution to Fire and Life Safety - Industry Leadership
46. Prasad Prakash Wankhedkar - Owner, Blush and Beard - The Family Salon - Outstanding Leadership in Family Salon Services
47. Parag Surendra Mankame - Founder & Head Coach, TSR (The Sports Room) - Multiskilled Sports Coach & Entrepreneur
48. Abhijeet Bhupal Pawar - Proprietor, Per Square Foot Properties Pvt. Ltd. - Best Voice Dubbing Artist
49. Richa Shahi - Managing Director and Founder, Sandeepani Classes - Best Coaching Institute of the Year
50. Jagdish Chiranjeev Burra - Founder, Knorbay India Pvt. Ltd. - E-Commerce Integration & Outstanding Contribution to Financial Services Accessibility
51. Pawan Ramswaroop Maduriya - Founder, Wealth Multiplier - Excellence in Marketing Automation
52. Suraj Vaman Katkar - Founder, Wealth Secret - Excellence in Advertising & Marketing Automation
53. Dhanashree Kanade & Rohit Patil - Architects and Interior Designer, Space Connect Architect - Commercial Interior Design
54. Shivaji Purushottam Khairnar - Social Worker, Shyamnagarcha Raja Sarvjanik Shree Ganesh Utsav Mandal - Global Social Work Award
55. Company - Tyre Savvy Innovation Award
56. Tanuja Vikas Deshmukh - Proprietor, Chatrapati Shivaji - Creative Solutions - Best Healthcare Service Provider
57. Shailesh Fulsunge - Managing Director, MELON HOSPITALITY PVT LTD - Best Hotel & Resort Project Consultant
58. Prakash Ananda Patil - Founder, Hira Associates - Excellence in GST Compliance Services and Thought Leadership Award
59. Deepali Sakharam Dawal - Proprietor, Aarya Traders - Excellence in Product Quality and Assurance
60. Ashish Ashok Kadu & Mr. Alpesh Ashok Kadu - Owner, Hotel Pinch of Spice - Best Local Cuisine Restaurant
61. Shobha Sandip Taur - Proprietor, Padmavati Traders - Supply Chain Management Outstanding Farsan Industries
62. Sumedh Sthul, Dinesh Dalvi, Vidya Zilpe - ANSSI Wellness - Spinal Innovation & Innovation in Healthcare
63. Vinod Bhikaji Ingle - Managing Director, Vinod Buildcon - Excellence in Building Renovation and Maintenance
64. Akshata Atmaram Jadhav - Owner, Akshu Make-up Artist - Excellence in Bridal Makeup Artistry
65. Gayatri Ganesh Bhoir - Makeup Artist, Sparkle Studio & Beauty Zone - Outstanding Makeup Artist Customer Service
66. Ashok Namdev Chandane - Interior Designer, Ashok Chandane & Associates - Interior Design Innovation
67. Pranita Santaji Koyande - Owner, Sandhya Tours & Travels - Outstanding Travel Services Provider of the Year
68. Prakash D Shinde & Vaishali Prakash Shinde - Directors, VPPS CORPORATES INDIA PVT.LTD. - Excellent in Electric Vehicle Charging - Industry Leadership
69. Umesh Kashyap - Owner, Ganga Catering Service - Best Overall Catering Service Award
70. Rekha Anna Bandgar - Proprietor, Reneet Technology - Most Innovative Product Line
71. Dr. Vishavjit Bharat Kolekar - Veterinarian of The Year
72. Dipa pandhare Aironi - Ramp Walking Excellence
Award nomination
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app