SwiftNLift Media Group Hosts Mumbai Udyojak Gaurav Purskar 2024 to Celebrate Business Excellence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: SwiftNLift Media Group, a leading media organization dedicated to fostering innovation and excellence in business, proudly announces the successful culmination of the Mumbai Udyojak Gaurav Purskar 2024. The prestigious event took place at Tip Top Plaza, Thane, on February 10, 2024, and witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities, with Marathi Actress Pooja Sawant gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

The Mumbai Udyojak Gaurav Purskar 2024 was a spectacular affair, meticulously designed to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals in the business world. The visionary CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, Nilesh Sabe, and his dedicated team were lauded for their exceptional organizational skills, providing a platform that not only acknowledges but also celebrates the unsung heroes of the business community.

SwiftNLift Media Group is a dynamic media organization committed to fostering innovation and excellence in business. Through its diverse platforms, the group provides a stage for entrepreneurs to showcase their achievements and contribute to the growth of their respective industries. With a steadfast focus on recognizing and celebrating business excellence, SwiftNLift Media Group continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the business world.

SwiftNLift Media Group's influence extends beyond mere acknowledgement; it actively contributes to the development and advancement of businesses by providing them with a stage to share their stories and insights. This not only inspires others in the industry but also creates a collaborative environment where success stories are shared, strategies are discussed, and innovation is encouraged.

Nilesh Sabe expressed his gratitude and stated, "The Mumbai Udyojak Gaurav Purskar 2024 is a testament to the resilience and creativity of our entrepreneurs. We are honored to provide a platform that highlights and celebrates their achievements. This event reinforces our commitment to recognizing and promoting business excellence.

Congratulations to all the winners of the Mumbai Udyojak Gaurav Pursakar 2024! Your remarkable achievements and contributions to the business world have not only been acknowledged but celebrated on a grand stage. Each winner has demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership, embodying the spirit of entrepreneurship that shapes the future of industries. The Mumbai Udyojak Gaurav Pursakar 2024 not only recognizes your individual successes but also serves as a testament to the collective brilliance that propels our business community forward. May this well-deserved honor inspire you to reach even greater heights and continue making significant impacts in your respective fields. Well done to each and every winner!

1. Amol Narayan Walawalkar - Senior Procurement Manager - Leadership Award for Achievement of Professional Excellence in Procurement & Supply Chain Management

2. Vaibhav Suresh Shitole - Head Fire Safety, Jones Lang Lasalle Building Operation (i) Pvt Ltd - Fire & Emergency Response Planning

3. Vijay Ar Chandan - Founder / Proprietor, Mannasrekha Enterprises - Excellence in Telecommunication Emergency Response Planning

4. Priyanka Anand - Founder & Managing Director, Blantic Group - HR Excellence and Women Entrepreneur Award

5. Shweta Sudarshan Kelkar - Proprietor, R.R. Courier & Cargo - Channel Partners of DTDC Express Ltd - Domestic & International Courier Service Excellence

6. Pradip Vijay Rane - Proprietor, Swadamrut - Customer Satisfaction

7. Nilesh Dattaram Bhagat - Rising Star in Modeling

8. Piyush Ambatkar - Vice Chairman of MSPM Group - Producer of Somayya Film - Film Production Excellence Award

9. Avinash Waman Bhole - Director, Amazon Engineering Solutions - Fire Sprinkler Installation Systems

10. Dr. (Ms) Vidushi Agrawal - Specialist Dietician and Nutritionist, Natural Health Clinic - Balanced Living Icon: Specialist Dietician of the Year Accolade for 2024

11. Rohit Singh - Proprietor, VPF Services - Outstanding Security Service Provider of the Year

12. Kishor Bhamare (Patil) - Director, Navjeevan Lokvikas Sanstha - Lifetime Achievement in Social Work

13. Nilesh Manvant Ghatwal - CEO & Founder, Shree Balaji Enterprises - Urban Planning and Development

14. Dr. Shantaram Pandurang Karande - Director, Arcvishan Group - The Best Social Organization

15. Milind Belamkar - Managing Director, Millicon Consultant Engineers Pvt Ltd - Outstanding Manpower Services Provider of the Year

16. Aniket Rajendra Shelar - SCM Advisor Llp - Labour Law Advisory Services

17. Gauri Goswami - Director, Siddhivinayak Driving School - Excellence in Defensive Driving Education

18. Latesh Chaturbhuj Agrawal - CEO, Automation Controls - Automatic Fire Suppression System saved More Than 100 Equipments

19. Tanuja Subhash Gaonkar & Shashank Ajit Gawde - Architect & Interior Designer, Tg Architects - Residential Interior and Architecture Design

20. Rajendra Baban Kadam - Founder & Director, RKDEMY - Outstanding Engineering Institute of the Year

21. Surekha Kotwal - Proprietor, Global Total Solution - Outstanding Manpower Provider of the Year

22. Jairam Lakshman Jadhav - Owner, Saishrida Trelar Georai - Excellence in Precision Agriculture Technology & Excellence in Agricultural Machinery Manufacturing

23. Jayshkumar Jain - Proprietor, Poonam Jewellers - Lifetime Achievement in Jewellery Excellence

24. Sandeep Rajput - Director, SNR Associates - Corporate Liaison Expert of the Year

25. Suvarna Vinod Pawar - Proprietor, Aakaar Enterprises - Best Housekeeping, Composting, and Gardening Team

26. Madan Mhapankar & Shraddha Keshav Pednekar - Founders, Feel Care and Solutions - Innovative Campaign for Women's Menstrual Hygiene

27. Alap Ashok Korde - Owner, Vanarai Palu Homestay - Best Host of the Year & Family-Friendly Homestay

28. Rituu Maneek - Founder and Director, Ritus Studios of Performing Arts Institute - Outstanding Educational Institution Award

29. Sagar Amarendra Singh - Director/Head of Company, Anita Associate's (Architecture/Engineer) - Architectural Firm of the Year

30. Dr. Arvind Boricha - Vice President Social Work, WHRPC Doctrate - Outstanding Public Service Award & Coordinating with Govt Dept

31. Priyanka Ranjeet Koli & Ranjeet Babaso Koli - Director, Mahalaxmi Engineers Pvt Ltd - Best Transformer Repairs and Maintenance Practices & Best Large Transformer Repairs Unit

32. Suniil Desai & Bhargav Jog - Director Business Development & Head Business Development, Dextra India Pvt Ltd - Industry Leadership Award

33. Ganesh Marappayamagaddi - Professor, Shreejas Classes & Consultancy - Education Consulting Firm of the Year

34. Prakash Sudam Bhate - Managing Director, Bharati Chemicals - Market Leadership Award

35. Nilambari Siddhesh Sawant - Founder & Interior Designer, Design By Nilambari - Excellence in Residential Interior Design

36. Siddhesh Nandkishor Sawant - Founder & Interior Designer, Siddhesh Design Studio - Excellence in Residential Interior Design

37. Manoj Waghmare - CEO, Shree S.S. & Company - CEO of the Year / Global Leadership Award

38. Babasaheb Hanvate - Owner, Shree S.S. & Company - Quality Manufacturing

39. Pravin Pandurang Gavli - Proprietor, Shiv Sahyadri Engineering Services - Innovation in Equipment Servicing & Excellence in Technical Support

40. Bhakti Akshay Kandarkar - CEO, Shree Swami Samartha Enterprises - Best Investment Fund Manager

41. Smital Jadhav - Director & CEO, Magnet Engineers Pvt Ltd. - Sustainable Service Practices

42. Krushna Ghuge - Technical Director, Ak System & Solution - Leading Managed IT Services Provider - Exceptional Customer Support in Computer Services

43. Mahesh Tulshiram Kadam - Director, Skilling India Education And Employment Services - Most Impactful Placement Training and Best Skill Development Program

44. Dr. Sharvari Shailesh Patne - Director, Kanchanmala Agro Tourism

* Organic Farming Award

45. Sandeep Gopinath Chougule - Director, Acro Fire Solutions Pvt Ltd - Outstanding Contribution to Fire and Life Safety - Industry Leadership

46. Prasad Prakash Wankhedkar - Owner, Blush and Beard - The Family Salon - Outstanding Leadership in Family Salon Services

47. Parag Surendra Mankame - Founder & Head Coach, TSR (The Sports Room) - Multiskilled Sports Coach & Entrepreneur

48. Abhijeet Bhupal Pawar - Proprietor, Per Square Foot Properties Pvt. Ltd. - Best Voice Dubbing Artist

49. Richa Shahi - Managing Director and Founder, Sandeepani Classes - Best Coaching Institute of the Year

50. Jagdish Chiranjeev Burra - Founder, Knorbay India Pvt. Ltd. - E-Commerce Integration & Outstanding Contribution to Financial Services Accessibility

51. Pawan Ramswaroop Maduriya - Founder, Wealth Multiplier - Excellence in Marketing Automation

52. Suraj Vaman Katkar - Founder, Wealth Secret - Excellence in Advertising & Marketing Automation

53. Dhanashree Kanade & Rohit Patil - Architects and Interior Designer, Space Connect Architect - Commercial Interior Design

54. Shivaji Purushottam Khairnar - Social Worker, Shyamnagarcha Raja Sarvjanik Shree Ganesh Utsav Mandal - Global Social Work Award

55. Company - Tyre Savvy Innovation Award

56. Tanuja Vikas Deshmukh - Proprietor, Chatrapati Shivaji - Creative Solutions - Best Healthcare Service Provider

57. Shailesh Fulsunge - Managing Director, MELON HOSPITALITY PVT LTD - Best Hotel & Resort Project Consultant

58. Prakash Ananda Patil - Founder, Hira Associates - Excellence in GST Compliance Services and Thought Leadership Award

59. Deepali Sakharam Dawal - Proprietor, Aarya Traders - Excellence in Product Quality and Assurance

60. Ashish Ashok Kadu & Mr. Alpesh Ashok Kadu - Owner, Hotel Pinch of Spice - Best Local Cuisine Restaurant

61. Shobha Sandip Taur - Proprietor, Padmavati Traders - Supply Chain Management Outstanding Farsan Industries

62. Sumedh Sthul, Dinesh Dalvi, Vidya Zilpe - ANSSI Wellness - Spinal Innovation & Innovation in Healthcare

63. Vinod Bhikaji Ingle - Managing Director, Vinod Buildcon - Excellence in Building Renovation and Maintenance

64. Akshata Atmaram Jadhav - Owner, Akshu Make-up Artist - Excellence in Bridal Makeup Artistry

65. Gayatri Ganesh Bhoir - Makeup Artist, Sparkle Studio & Beauty Zone - Outstanding Makeup Artist Customer Service

66. Ashok Namdev Chandane - Interior Designer, Ashok Chandane & Associates - Interior Design Innovation

67. Pranita Santaji Koyande - Owner, Sandhya Tours & Travels - Outstanding Travel Services Provider of the Year

68. Prakash D Shinde & Vaishali Prakash Shinde - Directors, VPPS CORPORATES INDIA PVT.LTD. - Excellent in Electric Vehicle Charging - Industry Leadership

69. Umesh Kashyap - Owner, Ganga Catering Service - Best Overall Catering Service Award

70. Rekha Anna Bandgar - Proprietor, Reneet Technology - Most Innovative Product Line

71. Dr. Vishavjit Bharat Kolekar - Veterinarian of The Year

72. Dipa pandhare Aironi - Ramp Walking Excellence

