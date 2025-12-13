Swiggy Dineout and The Diners Club by HDFC Bank Join Hands to Bring The Diners Club Gourmet Edit: India's Most Premium Dining Festival

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13: Get ready for a celebration that promises flair, flavor, and a lot of fizz! Swiggy Limited (NSE: SWIGGY) (BSE: 544285), India's leading on-demand convenience platform, has announced a unique collaboration between Swiggy Dineout, its dining out business and The Diners Club by HDFC Bank. The duo have joined hands to launch The Diners Club: Gourmet Edit, India's most exclusive and premium dining festival that will be offering a never-before elite experience to all the Diners Club by HDFC Bank cardholders. The festival has been launched to celebrate the 75th anniversary of The Diners Club by HDFC Bank and will be live till December 21, 2025 across 10 cities in the country, namely Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh.

* 10-city luxury dining experience to mark 75 years of The Diners Club by HDFC Bank

* Lucrative offers for The Diners Club by HDFC Bank card holders including up to 50% off + EXTRA 15% off on bookings done via Swiggy Dineout

* Offer valid till December 21, 2025

The Diners Club: Gourmet Edit will offer a luxury dining experience to the users of Swiggy Dineout. Food lovers can enjoy special discounts of up to 50% off on bookings done via Swiggy Dineout. The offers are available at some of the most luxurious & premium restaurants across Luxury Hotels like Novotel, The Leela, ITC hotels, Hyatt, Ritz Carlton et al in 10 cities.

To avail this offer, users will need the Diners Club by HDFC Bank card, and a table reserved via Swiggy Dineout. The offer is valid across all days (restaurant-specific T&Cs apply), and cardholders can enjoy it multiple times throughout the festival at different venues.

How it works:

1. Log in to Swiggy Dineout

2. Choose a participating restaurant within the 'The Diners Club: Gourmet Edit' collection

3. Purchase the deal and reserve the table in advance

4. Pay at the restaurant using the Diners Club by HDFC Bank credit card

5. Enjoy upto 50% off + EXTRA 15% off, along with other benefits from the deal

6. Top 25 spenders every week will get free access to 1 luxe event via Swiggy Scenes

Sharing his thoughts on this unique partnership, Swapnil Bajpai, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Swiggy Dineout said, "Dining out in India has evolved from a simple meal to an immersive lifestyle experience. With the Diners Club Gourmet Edit, we are thrilled to elevate this experience for the country's most discerning diners. By combining Swiggy Dineout's premium network of 700+ luxury restaurants with the legacy of The Diners Club by HDFC Bank, we aren't just offering deep value; we are curating moments. The addition of 'Swiggy Scenes' to reward top spenders with exclusive access to luxe events adds a layer of experiential magic that goes beyond the dining table. This collaboration is our way of celebrating the art of good food and the joy of coming together."

Swiggy Dineout is a dining-out platform in India that allows customers to book tables, avail discounts, and discover top restaurants across various cities. With over 50,000 restaurants live on the platform for bookings and bill payments across 50+ cities, Swiggy Dineout strives to make dining experiences seamless, enjoyable, and accessible, enabling food enthusiasts to explore and indulge in culinary delights.

About Swiggy

Swiggy is India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, catering to millions of consumers each month. Founded in 2014, its mission is to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience, enabled by over 6.9 lakh delivery partners. With an extensive footprint in food delivery, Swiggy Food collaborates with over 2.6 lakh restaurants across 720+ cities. Instamart, its quick commerce platform operating in 128 cities, delivers groceries and other essentials across 20+ categories in 10 minutes. Fueled by a commitment to innovation, Swiggy continually incubates and integrates new services like Swiggy Dineout and Swiggy Scenes into its multi-service app as well as creating standalone offerings like Snacc, Toing and Crew for opening up new market segments. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and Swiggy One, the country's only membership program offering benefits across food, quick commerce and dining out, Swiggy aims to provide a superior experience to its users.

For more details, please visit the website: www.swiggy.com/corporate/

