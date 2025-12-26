Swiggy Scenes Launches "Un-Coop Yourself" for an Immersive On-Ground Activation this year-end

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26: As New Year's Eve approaches, Swiggy Scenes has launched an innovative campaign called "Un-Coop Yourself" to encourage more people to step out of their homes and be a part of year-end parties.

The on-ground activation includes an installation that features a life-sized wooden "coop" placed in a public space. Inside, it recreates a typical at-home New Year's Eve setting, complete with a couch, television, lamp, and a person sitting idly, symbolising how many people end up cooped up alone indoors as the year comes to a close.

Outside the installation is an interactive buzzer that invites passersby to engage with the space. When pressed, the installation transforms into a celebratory New Year's environment, with music, lights, and a disco ball turning the enclosed setup into a party zone. The shift visually reinforces Swiggy Scenes' message: 'New Year's is meant to be experienced, not spent cooping up at one's home'.

Speaking about the activation, Supriya Shankar, VP, Swiggy Scenes, said: "As we bid adieu to 2025 and prepare to step into the new year, we wanted to remind people that the best parties aren't happening on their couches. Un-Coop Yourself is our playful nudge to get people out and celebrate with friends and family. With Swiggy Scenes, discovering hyperlocal events from live gigs and rooftop parties to brunches is as easy as opening the app, where we currently have thousands of events live on the platform. The only thing left to do is show up instead of staying cooped up."

The activation encourages audiences to step inside, interact with the installation, and experience the transformation first-hand. It also directs users to Swiggy Scenes, where they can discover hyperlocal New Year's Eve events from parties and gigs to brunches and live experiences happening across their city.

Swiggy Scenes is Swiggy's hyperlocal discovery platform that helps users discover events and experiences happening around them. From New Year's Eve parties and live gigs to brunches, pop-ups, Swiggy Scenes enables users to step out and explore what's happening nearby.

About Swiggy

Swiggy is India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, catering to millions of consumers each month. Founded in 2014, its mission is to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience, enabled by over 6.9 lakh delivery partners. With an extensive footprint in food delivery, Swiggy Food collaborates with over 2.6 lakh restaurants across 720+ cities. Instamart, its quick commerce platform operating in 128 cities, delivers groceries and other essentials across 20+ categories in 10 minutes. Fueled by a commitment to innovation, Swiggy continually incubates and integrates new services like Swiggy Dineout and Swiggy Scenes into its multi-service app as well as creating standalone offerings like Snacc, Toing and Crew for opening up new market segments. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and Swiggy One, the country's only membership program offering benefits across food, quick commerce and dining out, Swiggy aims to provide a superior experience to its users. For more details, please visit our website: www.swiggy.com/corporate/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851958/Swiggy_Scenes_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor