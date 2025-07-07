Swiss International University (SIU) Joins Elite Institutions with ARIA Accreditation

Swiss International University (SIU) is pleased to announce its recent accreditation by ARIA, an international accreditation and rating agency. This five-year accreditation demonstrates SIU's commitment to the highest university standards in matters of academic governance and institutional transparency. In receiving this ARIA accreditation, SIU has been recognized by a respected organization for international quality assurance in higher education.

ARIA is an accredited member of a large number of international educational organizations, including the Central and Eastern European Network of Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (CEENQA) and the European Association of Institutions in Higher Education (EURASHE). In addition, ARIA is a registered NEQMAP (The Network on Education Quality Monitoring in the Asia-Pacific) organization of UNESCO. This raises ARIA's credibility and demonstrates that their accreditation process is developed according to recognized international standards of education.

Moreover, ARIA accreditation is recognized by some national authorities, including the Ministry of Higher Education, Science & Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan. This places ARIA in the category of legitimate international accreditation agencies and supports the international recognition of SIU academic programs.

The accreditation represents a major milestone for SIU, affirming SIU's mission to provide high-quality academic programming, which is recognized globally. With the ARIA agreement being aligned with CEENQA, EURASHE, and NEQMAP, this provides quality assurance mechanisms in Europe and the Asia Pacific for SIU's academic programs. Knowledge of the accreditation will ensure that SIU graduates with accredited degrees have rigorous academic standards, which are easily recognizable on multiple continents, including Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Swiss International University is part of a dynamic and ever-growing educational group of institutions providing accessible, multilingual, and professional development education. The SIU Group is made up of many educational institutions, such as the ISBM Business School in Lucerne, Switzerland; the OUS International Academy based in Zurich, Switzerland; and the ISB Vocational Institute in Dubai, UAE. These educational institutions and academic partnerships in Bishkek, London, and Riga have current enrollments of over 3800 students from approximately 120 countries.

In a public announcement concerning the recent achievement, Derya Briand, the Director of Academic Studies, said, "This accreditation by ARIA, listed by CEENQA, EURASHE, and NEQMAP, is a guiding star in our group's vision to offer transparent education with global trust. It evidences our commitment to international quality assurance and levels up the cross-border recognition of our degrees!"

Swiss International University is a fully licensed institution offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees online and on campus. The university has academic qualifications recognized by law in several jurisdictions that are responsive to international standards, including the Lisbon Recognition Convention. SIU is actively expanding its global reach and cementing its position as a vice-captain of private, international education.

For more information, visit their website, Swiss International University.