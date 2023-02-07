Swiss Learning promotes its boarding schools and camps among Indian students

Swiss Learning, an educational body managed by the Heads of Swiss Educational Institutes, recently organised an interactive showcase of global learning on 3rd February 2023 at The St. Regis Mumbai to promote their boarding schools along with their summer and winter camps for students.

Apart from offering world-class teaching and comprehensive facilities, the schools and seasonal camps are designed to cater to all students irrespective of their linguistic, educational, or cultural background.

Encouraging an upskilling approach to education that is value-oriented to children in the global landscape along with a steadfast inclination towards restoring Swiss-style education, their prestigious boarding schools welcome students from the age group of 6-18 years from diverse backgrounds across the world.

Meanwhile, the summer/winter camps are designed to provide an opportunity for children to spend time in the lap of mother nature and include excursions, sports, arts, and other forms of extra-curricular activities that are a significant part of the secondary education system in Switzerland. These activities prepare the students to multi-task, build team spirit, increase self-confidence, and engage with the community.

Offering an understanding of how this dual-track model has been helpful for students, Christophe Xavier Clivaz, Founder & Director at Swiss Learning said that it gives the students an opportunity to acquire application-based skills, along with enhancing personal, social, and professional competencies.

"The Swiss education system is known for blending hard skills acquired in classrooms, with soft skills that come handy in the real world. While technological capabilities are crucial, proficiencies in areas of communication, time management, emotional intelligence, networking, and leadership are equally, if not more important. To further our cause, we will continue to establish schools and camps rich in educational opportunities that are seamlessly accessible to students from all cultures, communities, and countries", he said.

Explaining the vision behind coming up this educational framework for young students, the founder said that the networking opportunity offered by Swiss boarding schools with its alumni prove beneficial in establishing international ties from a young age that will undoubtedly act as a boon for aspiring professionals and determined learners from around the world.

"Most students join boarding schools in their pre-teen years, 10-12 on average. As they grow up, they gain a sense of independence, spontaneity, and adaptability to new environments. This results in strong judgment and decision-making abilities in children - skills that are valued by recruiters and employers at later stages in the career trajectory of an individual", he further added.

To know more about the summer and winter camps, the boarding facilities, and the experiential opportunities offered by Swiss Learning, visit their website: https://www.swisslearning.com/

