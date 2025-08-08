SWITCH Mobility Exports the first batch of 10 E-Buses from the 100-unit order to Mauritius

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8: SWITCH Mobility, a global leader in electric buses and light commercial vehicles, part of the Hinduja Group, flagged off first batch of 10 electric buses (out of 100 E-buses) for the National Transport Corporation (NTC) of Mauritius, which is a special gift from the people and Government of India to the people and Government of Mauritius. The ceremonial launch was graced by Dr the Hon Navinchandra Ramgoolam, GCSK, FRCP, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius; Hon Osman Mahomed, Minister of Land Transport; Shri Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius; and other eminent dignitaries from India and Mauritiusunderscoring the strategic importance of this landmark deployment.

These 100 SWITCH EiV12 buses are purpose-built, reflecting SWITCH Mobility's commitment to the 'Make in India, for the World' vision. Developed at SWITCH's advanced facility in Chennai, a key node in the company's global supply chain, the buses combine international design and technology with Indian manufacturing expertise, reinforcing India's growing role as a global EV manufacturing hub.

The all-electric SWITCH EiV12 platform, with spacious seating for up to 45 passengers, is ergonomically optimized, intelligently engineered, and meticulously manufactured for modern urban city commutes. It offers global standards in performance, safety, durability, reliability, and superior passenger comfort. The buses, delivered through an open tender conducted by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) in India, will be operated by the National Transport Corporation (NTC), Mauritius' state-owned public transport operator.

RG Venkataraman, Chief Commercial Officer of SWITCH Mobility, said, "We are proud to deliver our SWITCH EiV12 electric buses to Mauritius, a key milestone that brings our 'Make in India, for the World' vision to life. The SWITCH EiV12 buses, which integrate advanced global technology with the strength of Indian manufacturing, support Mauritius' vision for a sustainable and healthier future. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to clean mobility, enhanced urban transport, environmental preservation, and improved quality of life for Mauritian citizens. Through our intelligent technology we are dedicated to empowering Mauritius with smart, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation solutions that will drive progress towards cleaner, more resilient cities."

The SWITCH EiV12 exemplifies cutting-edge design tailored for short and medium-distance urban travel, offering a smart and lightweight solution that enhances city mobility. Its streamlined bus design ensures a smooth, gliding ride through bustling urban environments. The vehicle's efficient rear-end dual-gun charging interface ensures rapid recharging and also optimizes depot spaces. Powered by SWITCH iON, the proprietary telematics system, the vehicle offers real-time vehicle health monitoring, ITMS, and efficient fleet management. Prioritizing passenger safety, the bus is equipped with an advanced Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS). The floor-mounted LFP batteries contribute to a lower center of gravity, ensuring excellent vehicle stability.

The deployed electric buses have been engineered to meet the rigorous demands of Mauritius' urban transit landscape, with a strong focus on sustainability, reliability, and efficiency. This symbolizes a significant milestone in SWITCH Mobility's global expansion journey, reinforcing the brand's strong commitment to international markets while showcasing India's growing prowess in manufacturing and exporting world-class sustainable transportation solutions.

SWITCH Mobility, an integral part of the Hinduja Group, is a global electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer committed to advancing green mobility. Formed by leveraging the engineering expertise of the Indian powerhouse Ashok Leyland, SWITCH seamlessly integrates the very best innovators and cutting-edge technology to deliver unrivalled product choices on a global scale. Since inception, SWITCH has put over 1250 e-buses on the road, clocking over 150 million kilometers globally. SWITCH Mobility's electric light commercial vehicle the SWITCH IeV Series, is transforming last-mile logistics with currently over 1000 eLCVs on the road.

SWITCH Mobility's accomplishments are underscored by numerous awards, such as Most Trusted Brand of India, Company of the Year, L&ICV People Mover of the Year, Star Electric Bus of the Year, Sustainability Award, Best PR Campaign, and Most Trusted Brand of the Nation. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, SWITCH Mobility cultivates a corporate culture that values agility, innovation, and responsibility.

