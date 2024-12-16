SWITCH Mobility to Redefine Urban Mobility across India, Europe and GCC with the launch of two new low floor electric city buses - EiV12 and E1

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 16: SWITCH Mobility Ltd, subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and part of the Hinduja Group, and a leading manufacturer of electric buses and light commercial vehicles unveiled its contemporary electric bus platform SWITCH EiV12 - the low floor electric city bus for the Indian market on December 11, 2024. It is India's First Low-Floor City Bus with Chassis-mounted batteries, featuring a scalable battery capacity of over 400+ kWh.

* Nitin Gadkari officially unveils the new line up of SWITCH electric buses for India and the world

The vehicle was launched by Nitin Gadkari Minister for Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, in the presence of Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group Companies (India), other dignitaries, and industry leaders.

On the occasion, SWITCH E1, engineered for the European Market, was flagged off virtually. Both these buses share common design philosophies and EV architecture.

The purpose-built SWITCH EiV12 platform is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured for urban city commutes, offering global standards in performance, safety, reliability, and comfort. With seating for up to 39 passengers, the SWITCH EiV12 leads its segment, offering maximum revenue potential for operators.

Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group of Companies (India) observed while launching these vehicles, "These buses are a tribute to the PM's Make in India vision: made in India, for India and the World. SWITCH Mobility is inspired to launch newer vehicles with cutting-edge technology and zero carbon emissions, only because of the wonderful road infrastructure that is coming up in India, owing to visionaries like Modi Ji and implementers like Gadkari Ji."

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of SWITCH Mobility, said, "The launch of the SWITCH EiV12 and the flagging off of the SWITCH E1 for Spain is a proud milestone for the Hinduja Group and Ashok Leyland, underscoring our commitment to sustainable mobility. In addition to the EiV12 and E1, SWITCH is developing a range of new products to expand our global offerings. At SWITCH Mobility, we are driving a greener future and advancing our long-term vision to democratize electric mobility worldwide."

Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, SWITCH Mobility, said, "At SWITCH Mobility, we're excited to unveil two new products for India and Europe, both built on our Global EV architecture. These innovations harness cutting-edge EV technology to deliver superior efficiency, safety, and passenger comfort. Our low-floor electric city bus, designed for optimal energy performance and accessibility, has garnered an overwhelming 1,800 ordersproof of the market's confidence in SWITCH Mobility's vision for a sustainable urban transport future."

The India electric city bus market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% by 2030 with an EV penetration of 70%. The total parc for electric city buses is likely to cross 70,000 units by 2030.

The SWITCH EiV12 sets a new benchmark in passenger comfort, safety, and technology, reshaping the EV landscape. Its low-floor entry with a kneeling mechanism ensures easy ingress and egress, while the automated wheelchair ramp and dedicated spaces make it accessible for differently abled passengers. Designed with women's safety in mind, it is equipped with 5 CCTV cameras with no blind spots and includes 5 dedicated seats for women. The expansive panoramic glass area, the largest in its segment, offers superior visibility, naturally lit interiors, and enhanced safety. Powered by SWITCH iON, the proprietary telematics system, the SWITCH EiV12 offers real-time vehicle health monitoring, ITMS and efficient fleet management. Its efficient rear-end dual-gun charging interface not only ensures rapid recharging but also optimizes depot spaces, while an IP67 rated battery lets the bus deal with flooded roads with ease.

The SWITCH E1, the latest innovation designed specifically for the European market, showcases cutting-edge engineering with a lightweight monocoque construction, ensuring optimal efficiency and performance. The SWITCH E1 features in-wheel motors and a flat gangway layout throughout the bus, providing seamless movement and accessibility for passengers. With its triple-door configuration (front, center, and rear), the bus offers unmatched convenience for quick boarding and alighting, perfectly suited for urban transit systems. Capable of accommodating up to 93 passengers, including standees, the SWITCH E1 sets a new benchmark in sustainable, passenger-centric public transportation.

About SWITCH Mobility

SWITCH Mobility, part of the Hinduja Group and a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, is a global electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer committed to advancing green mobility. Formed through a strategic collaboration between the engineering expertise of the Indian powerhouse Ashok Leyland and the British bus maker Optare, it seamlessly integrates the very best innovators and cutting-edge technology to deliver unrivalled product choices on a global scale. In 2014, SWITCH (then Optare) introduced the first British built, pure electric buses to London's roads and since then has put over 950 EVs on the road, clocking up over 130 million kilometers globally.

SWITCH Mobility's accomplishments are underscored by numerous awards, such as Most Trusted Brand of India, Company of the Year, L&ICV People Mover of the Year, Star Electric Bus of the Year, Sustainability Award, Best PR Campaign, and Most Trusted Brand of the Nation. Recognized as a Great Place to Work, SWITCH Mobility cultivates a corporate culture that values agility, innovation, and responsibility.

