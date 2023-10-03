Switch to Electric with Complete Peace of Mind. Own the All-Electric MINI for One Year with an Unbeatable Value Proposition

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 3: MINI India announced a first of its kind one year assured buy-back campaign on the MINI Electric. This campaign sets a new standard in the electric vehicle segment ensuring peace of mind and exceptional value.

The MINI Electric is now available for Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) totalling to an annual amount of INR 8.5 Lakhs* with zero down payment and an assured buy back value of INR 45.5 Lakhs after 1 year with MINI 360°. The MINI Electric also comes with one-time installation of the MINI Smart Wallbox charger and a portable DC charging cable.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “At MINI India, we understand that investing in an electric vehicle is a significant decision. We are thrilled to introduce the one year assured buy back campaign on the MINI Electric, setting a new benchmark in accessing premium Electric mobility, customer satisfaction and peace of mind. Our MINI 360° assured buyback program is designed to address all concerns by guaranteeing the future value of the vehicle. This campaign aligns with our commitment of delivering not only an exceptional electric vehicle, but also a hassle-free ownership experience. We invite customers to experience the MINI Electric and witness the legendary go-kart feeling, instant torque, distinctive design and premium quality with emission-free driving.”

The one year Assured Buy Back Offer is available to all customers purchasing a new MINI Electric till 31 October 2023.

*Terms and conditions apply. All offers are from MINI Authorised Dealers. Please contact your nearest MINI Authorised Dealer for detailed terms and conditions. The above offer is calculated for an ownership tenure of 1 year. All taxes are additional. Calculations for the following are for a specific tenure, mileage and finance amount. Finance is at the sole discretion of BMW India Financial Services Private Limited. For further details, contact your MINI Authorised Dealer.

For more information on this campaign, please visit https://minicampaign.co.in/mini_ev/.

The MINI Electric ownership experience is hassle free as the high voltage battery is covered by a warranty valid for 8 years or up to 100,000 kilometres. The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres, Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of ownership to a maximum fifth year without any milage limitation. 5 years 24x7 Road-Side Assistance provides complete peace of mind while on the move with facilities like portable roadside charging. These benefits are transferrable along with the ownership of the car.

BMW Group offers the best charging infrastructure in the premium segment with fast chargers at BMW Group Dealer Network across 35 cities in India. The MINI Electric can be serviced across 36 BMW Group touchpoints across the country.

MINI has established nine authorized Dealerships in India including Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and KUN Exclusive (Bengaluru).

