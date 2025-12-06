SwitchMyLoan Rebrands as Cready to Build India's Most Youth-Focused Digital Credit Platform

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 6: SwitchMyLoan today announced its transformation into Cready, a next-generation digital credit platform aimed at giving young Indians fast, transparent, and frictionless access to credit. With a refreshed identity, smarter technology, and a borrower-first design philosophy, Cready marks a significant evolution in the company's journey, transitioning from a transactional loan-matching platform to a human-centric, empowerment-led credit ecosystem.

Backed by partnerships with 20+ registered NBFCs and lenders, Cready already has over 3,000 loan disbursals and has helped build the credit profiles of 50+ million customers, establishing a strong foundation for scale.India's unsecured lending market has been expanding rapidly, growing 24% year-on-year in 2024, driven primarily by the surge in small-ticket personal credit. The highest demand comes from borrowers in the ₹5,000-₹50,000 loan bracket largely first-time earners, gig workers, new professionals, and young individuals managing rising living costs in metros as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Despite this rising demand, access to credit continues to feel slow, confusing, and judgment-heavy for millions. Traditional lenders often require extensive paperwork, longer approval cycles, and higher eligibility thresholds, creating anxiety for customers especially for New-to-Credit borrowers and users from non-metro markets. In many cases, young Indians face hurdles not because of intent but due to lack of formal credit history or guidance.

Cready is a superior Personal Loan App which has been built precisely to remove these barriers by offering instant, transparent, zero-documentation credit supported by a next-gen alternate data underwriting engine. Users can complete onboarding and receive loan approval in under five minutes, eliminating the friction, paperwork, and uncertainty associated with traditional unsecured credit. The platform offers Instant Loans (₹1,000-₹50,000) for urgent needs and Personal Loans (₹1,00,000-₹15,00,000) for lifestyle, medical, educational, or personal goals. With a smart Business Rule Engine and an AI-assisted recommendation layer, Cready helps borrowers discover the right offers from the right lenders, even if they are new to credit. The platform is intentionally designed for India's young and emerging workforce, prioritising simplicity, transparency, and choice.

Chintan Panchmatya - Founder at Cready, "Young India doesn't want judgement, paperwork, or uncertaintythey want clarity and momentum. With Cready, we wanted to build a platform that feels supportive, transparent, and truly made for people taking their first financial steps. Our mission is simple: give every borrower the confidence to move forward, not the fear of getting stuck."

With its rebrand and expanded capabilities, Cready aims to become India's most trusted and empowering digital credit platform over the next few years, while building a full stack of financial services including Loan Against Securities, co-branded credit cards, insurance, bill payments, and micro-enterprise credit. As India's young population continues to seek faster, smarter, and more transparent ways to access credit, Cready is positioned to serve as the go-to platform for financial progress.

