Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development hosts the third edition of the Online International Research Colloquium 2023

Online International Research colloquium 2023

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development Pune hosted the third edition of the Online International Research colloquium 2023 from 20th February to 25th February, which served as a prelude to the Annual Research Conference S-TEAM 2023.

The colloquium titled — Digitization, AI, Sustainability and Global Disruptions: A Way Forward — explored the challenges faced by the business environment as they try to achieve digitization and sustainability for their firms. The colloquium aimed to bridge the industry-academia gap by taking a cue from the industry and reflecting on the direction of management research.

During the colloquium, 9 eminent academicians and researchers across the globe interacted and deliberated with the faculty and students fraternity virtually over 6 days.

The 3rd edition of IRC was inaugurated with the address by Director, SCMHRD Dr. Netra Neelam. She highlighted how IRC deliberations provide valuable inputs towards emerging research issues for our annual conference S-TEAM.

Prof Vijay Pereira, Department Chair NEOMA Business School, France, addressed the first session of the International Research Colloquium on the topic of AI and workplace outcomes, followed by the session on Gamification: Business and Research Opportunities ahead by Prof. (Dr.) Abhishek Behl, MDI Gurgaon.

On day 2, Dr A. D. Amar, Professor of Management for knowledge, operations and strategy at the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University, USA spoke on Employee Flourishing as a Human Capital Strategy for Knowledge-Intensive Organizations followed by Dr. Nayan Mitra, Founder-Director of Sustainable Advancements (OPC) Private Limited on the theme of Key to Sustainable Business Models Regeneration aligned with the theme of Y20. Day 3 witnessed a confluence of thoughts on Global Disruptions and Sustainable Mindset required for Entrepreneurship by Dr Elizabeth Rose, Research Chair Professor of Business Policy and Strategy, Indian Institute of Management Udaipur and Line Pillet, Head of the Institute of Entrepreneurship & Management School of Management, HES-SO Valais-Wallis. Switzerland.

Dr Ana Beatriz Lopes de Sousa Jabbour, Professor of Supply Chain Management for Sustainable Development, EM Normandie Business School, France discussed the issues of Sustainable Supply Chain in the Permacrisis Era on the 4th day of IRC whereas the issue of Digital intelligence in the age of artificial intelligence was addressed by Dr Sunil Mithas, Professor, Muma College of Business, University of South Florida, USA on day 5 of IRC.

On the valedictory day of IRC, Dr. Sanjay Dhir, Associate Professor and Area Chair of Strategic Management in the Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi addressed the audience on Re-thinking Digitization and Sustainability. The session urged the audience to consider a sustainable and innovative approach to all issues and challenges.

With this SCMHRD closed the deliberations and unveiled the themes for the Annual research conference.

SCMHRD intends to conduct its next annual research conference S-TEAM from 11th September 2023 to 16th September 2023 on AI, Digitization, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Global Disruptions.

S-TEAM 2023 invites research papers/ case studies on the following broad themes, but not limited to:

Sustainable Infrastructure and Renewable Energy

Sustainable HR Practices with Digital Disruptions

Evolving face of Finance with AI, Digitization and SDGs

AI, Digitization and Sustainable Business Practices

Reimagining Marketing with Digital Disruption and Sustainable Consumerism

Further details of the same will be put up on our website shortly www.scmhrd.edu.

