Symbiosis International (Deemed University) unveils game-changing Global BBA Programme with Deakin University, Australia

New Delhi [India], July 11: Four years, Three continents, Two best-in-class universities and Two degrees. Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is here with its most ambitious offering yet: the Global BBA Programme, co-created with Australia's leading Deakin University. Designed for bold, globally minded students, the dual-degree track rewrites the playbook on undergraduate business education.

Rooted in the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - The World is One Family; Symbiosis is dedicated to catering to international understanding through high-quality education. The Global BBA programme exemplifies this commitment by offering students a unique opportunity to gain diverse academic and cultural experiences across multiple geographies.

This is a dual-degree international undergraduate programme launched in collaboration with Deakin University, Australia, one of the world's leading universities. The unique structure of the program allows students to pursue their education across three countries:

-Year 1: SCMS Pune / SCMS Noida

-Year 2: Symbiosis Dubai

-Years 3 & 4: Deakin University, Australia

Graduates will earn two globally recognised degrees:

-BBA (Hons./Hons. with Research) from Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

- Business Analytics degree from Deakin University, Australia

To be eligible for the programme, the candidate must have passed XII or an equivalent course in any discipline from any recognised board/council/university with a minimum of 50% marks.

If the candidate had already registered and paid for SET earlier, they can now enrol for Global BBA by paying a non-refundable fee of INR 1000/- via the SET Registration Portal. If the candidate has not registered for SET, they can apply by paying a programme registration fee of INR 1500/- per programme.

The candidates' selection will be done through Online PI (Personal Interaction).

-Last to apply: 2nd August 2025

-PI shortlist declaration: 5th August 2025

-Online PI & Document verification: 11th-14th August 2025

-Merit List Declaration: 20th August 2025

"Our students asked for borderless education; this programme is the answer," said Dr. Adya Sharma, Director, SCMS, Pune. "Together with Deakin, we're cultivating future business leaders with an expansive global mindset."

About Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is India's leading multicultural, multidisciplinary university, nurturing more than 40,000 students from 85+ countries.

About Deakin University, Australia

Ranked among the world's top Universities, Deakin is celebrated for real-world research and industry-immersive learning, producing graduates who are shaping the future across 131 nations.

For further details on aspiring students, visit https://scmspune.ac.in/global-bba. Apply Now!

