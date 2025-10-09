Symbiosis International University Champions Global Collaboration at the 20th FICCI Higher Education Summit 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 9: Symbiosis International University, one of India's most premier higher education institutions, successfully concluded its active participation as a sponsor and key knowledge partner at the 20th FICCI Higher Education Summit 2025, held from October 6-7, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The summit was preceded by the Vice Chancellors-CEOs Roundtable on October 5, 2025, at the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi.

Themed "Higher Education in a Transforming World: Bridging Borders, Building Futures", the 20th edition of the FICCI Higher Education Summit marked two decades of dialogue and action shaping the global education landscape. Since its inception in 2004, the summit has evolved into India's foremost platform connecting policymakers, academia, and industry, promoting education as a catalyst for sustainable development and international collaboration.

The milestone edition witnessed participation from over 1,200 delegates and 2,000+ students representing 70+ countries, alongside university leaders, policymakers, Nobel laureates, and industry experts. The Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, graced the occasion as Chief Guest, addressing the inaugural session and conferring the 11th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards.

A highlight of the awards ceremony was the Legendary Institution Builder Award conferred upon Prof. (Dr.) S. B. Mujumdar, Founder and Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, in recognition of his pioneering vision and transformative contribution to Indian and global higher education. The honor celebrates his five-decade-long journey of promoting international understanding through quality education, which has positioned Symbiosis as a global brand in academia.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University said, "The FICCI Higher Education Summit has become a vital platform to advance India's higher education diplomacy. As we celebrate two decades of the summit and five years of NEP 2020, the focus must be on creating globally competent institutions through innovation, inclusivity, and international collaboration."

Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Chair, FICCI Higher Education Committee and Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University, played a central role in shaping the summit's agenda. She was joined by Mr. Samir Somaiya, Co-Chair, FICCI Higher Education Committee and President, Somaiya Vidyavihar Group, Lt Gen (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, Co-Chair and Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Mr. Manab Majumdar, Senior Advisor, FICCI.

The two-day summit featured an array of plenary sessions, policy dialogues, and masterclasses addressing critical issues such as artificial intelligence in education, research innovation, and global mobility. The event also witnessed the release of the FICCI-EY Parthenon Knowledge Report titled "Future-Ready Campuses: Unlocking the Power of AI in Higher Education," which explores how AI can drive institutional efficiency, enhance learning outcomes, and future-proof campuses.

As a key knowledge partner, SIU led deliberations on internationalization and cross-border collaboration, aligning with India's education diplomacy agenda. The university leveraged the platform to deepen global linkages with strategic partners such as Deakin University (Australia) and the Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute, further reinforcing India's leadership in transnational education.

Furthering its commitment to India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 vision, SIU announced the establishment of the Symbiosis Centre for International Education (SCIE) at its Delhi NCR (Noida) campus. The Centre will serve as a hub for engagement with embassies, government agencies, and multilateral organizations, fostering academic diplomacy and international partnerships.

As the FICCI Higher Education Summit 2025 concludes, Symbiosis International University continues to exemplify India's evolving role as a global education hub - bridging borders, building futures, and empowering learners worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor