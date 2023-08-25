Symbiosis Law School, Pune Hosts "Deeksharambh" Induction Program for LL.M. and Three-Year LL.B. Students

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 25: Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), successfully organized the "Deeksharambh - A Journey through the Portals of the Law School" Induction Program on August 10, 2023. This event welcomed the fresh batch of LL.M. and Three-Year LL.B. students. The induction took place at the PDCLE, located at the Symbiosis Law School's Viman Nagar Campus, starting from 10:30 AM IST.

The program commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and Dean of the Faculty of Law at SIU, as well as the Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC – LAMP co-funded by EU), delivered a warm welcome address to the students.

Prof. Dr. Gurpur's opening remarks affirmed the institution's vision and mission. She elucidated the significance of the institution's motto, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which underscores the belief in integrated learning for the comprehensive development of students across academic and extracurricular domains. Emphasizing an open-minded approach, Dr. Gurpur encouraged students to embark on their journey of self-discovery within the rich opportunities offered by the law school.

In addressing the three-year LL.B. students, Prof. Gurpur dispelled common stereotypes associated with the three-year LL.B. degree and underscored SLSP's commitment to preparing its students for careers in judicial service, public service, and other legal fields. For LL.M. students, Dr. Gurpur highlighted the value of advanced legal education, urging them to excel in academics and research while maintaining the highest standards of academic integrity and discipline.

Dr. Gurpur also highlighted guidelines related to dress codes, responsible social media use, and fostering healthy friendships, with the support of the Symbiosis Center for Emotional Wellness.

Surabi Puhazhendi, Vice President of the Student Advisory Board 2022-23, and Sharvani Maddirala, Head of the Public Relations, Media, and Website Committee for SAB 2022-23, addressed the students. They shed light on the Student Advisory Board's traditions of leadership, collaboration, and camaraderie while emphasizing the pivotal roles played by various committees and cells in the institution's day-to-day operations.

Manjusha Bilaskar, Head of the Symbiosis Centre for Yoga, conducted a Yoga Orientation session. After guiding attendees through yoga asanas, positions, and a moment of introspective silence, she discussed the practice of mindfulness. Dr. Atmaram Shelke, Associate Professor at SLS-P, acquainted the students with the institution's zero-tolerance policy against ragging, both within the campus and nationally.

Dr. Girija Mahale, Head of SCEW, facilitated a session on "Forging Lasting Friendships and Creating Coping Mechanisms." She underscored the importance of adopting a code of conduct when interacting with peers and faculty members within the institution.

Distinguished alumni of the institution joined the program virtually to share their insights and experiences in overcoming challenges during their legal education journey. Adv. Rahul Kothari, co-founder of Squarely Legal, discussed the dynamic nature of the legal profession. Tamanna Chanchalani highlighted the institution's motto, urging students to be interactive, helpful, and dedicated to their careers. Adv. Kaustubh Shakkarwar, Legal Counsel at KAS & Co., advised students to approach assignments diligently and 'work hard the smart way.' Henaa Mall, Barrister and solicitor in Ontario, Canada, stressed the significance of maintaining a work-life balance and striving for internship opportunities.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Akansha Singh, Assistant Professor at SLSP.

To know more visit https://www.symlaw.ac.in/

