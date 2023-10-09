Symbiosis Law School, Pune Hosts Engaging Discussion on Justice R.C. Chavan's Novel 'Yes, My Lord, It's You in The Mirror'

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 9: Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a distinguished constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), hosted a captivating book discussion centred around the fiction novel "Yes, My Lord, It's You in The Mirror," penned by the esteemed Justice R.C. Chavan, a Former Judge of the High Court of Bombay.

The event commenced with the illumination of a ceremonial lamp, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge. Justice R.C. Chavan, the author, was honoured with a token of appreciation. Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and Dean of the Faculty of Law at Symbiosis International University, as well as Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC-LAMP Co-funded by EU), introduced Justice R.C. Chavan.

In her welcome address, Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur described the book as a unique window into the author's world and values. She emphasized the importance of the discussion, noting that although the judiciary possesses autonomy, it sometimes functions as a pedestalized institution rather than an independent and democratic one. Prof. (Dr.) Gurpur highlighted the significance of discussions like the one held that day, providing students with enriching learning experiences beyond the classroom. She also emphasized the collaborative spirit between Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and student associations, transforming it into a close-knit family within the international university landscape.

Justice R.C. Chavan shared insights into the essence of law as it pertains to human life, expressing concern that this crucial aspect is often overlooked in the legal domain. He aimed to unveil the less visible side of justice from the public eye and stressed the critical nature of his book, which explores the interactions and creations of judges. Justice Chavan's endeavour to reveal this hidden side of justice led to the release of the book, which delves into and highlights real-life stories and experiences of the judicial system through fictional characters. The book intriguingly commences with a recipe inspired by cooking shows, where materials drawn from various sources over the decades are presented in a structured manner. The book is narrated in an anecdotal style, which significantly piques the reader's curiosity and interest.

Sonal Jain, a student of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, provided a prelude to the book. During the book discussion, Dr. Atmaram Shelke, Associate Professor at Symbiosis Law School, Pune, engaged in a meaningful conversation with Justice R.C. Chavan, seeking insights into the inspiration behind the book and the message it intends to convey. The event concluded with a Q&A session between the attendees and Justice Chavan. Dr. Aparajita Mohanty, Deputy Director (Academics) at Symbiosis Law School, Pune, delivered a vote of thanks, marking the conclusion of this insightful discussion.

