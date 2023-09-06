Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Kicks Off Academic Year 2023 with Common Induction Ceremony

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 6: Symbiosis Law School, Pune, in conjunction with Symbiosis School of Liberal Arts and Symbiosis School of International Studies, hosted the Common Induction Ceremony for the incoming batch of students in 2023. The event took place on August 23, 2023, at the SVC Campus, at 3:30 P.M. IST.

Distinguished dignitaries graced the occasion, including Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Hon’ble Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University; Dr. Rajani Gupte, Vice Chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University; Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar and Director of Symbiosis Law School-Pune; Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC- LAMP co-founded by EU); Dr. Shweta Sinha Deshpande, Director of Symbiosis School of Liberal Arts, and Prof. Shivali Lawale, Director of Symbiosis School of International Studies. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by these esteemed guests, followed by a screening of the Symbiosis Movie, which recounted the institution's illustrious history.

Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur warmly welcomed the attendees, emphasizing the significance of a shared induction experience for students across Symbiosis Law School, Symbiosis School of International Studies, and Symbiosis School of Liberal Arts. She referred to these institutions as "Transformative Gurukuls" and highlighted their unwavering commitment to excellence. Prof. (Dr.) Gurpur elaborated on the interdisciplinary nature of these three institutions, discussing their shared values, state-of-the-art facilities, innovative pedagogy, and collaborative events. She also acknowledged the pioneering role played by Dr. Mujumdar as the founder of Symbiosis and expressed gratitude to Dr. Vidya and Dr. Rajani for carrying forward the university's vision and values.

Dr. Rajani Gupte, in her role as Vice Chancellor, extended a warm welcome to the incoming students, introducing them to the Symbiosis family. She provided insights into the various academic programs and facilities offered by the university, underscoring the rich opportunities for global interactions and cross-disciplinary learning. Dr. Gupte briefly touched upon the implications of the New Education Policy and Symbiosis' proactive measures in its implementation. She concluded her address by wishing the students success throughout their journey in law school.

Prof. Shivali Lawale shared a brief history of Symbiosis University's establishment and introduced the Hon’ble Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar. Dr. Yeravdekar shared her personal journey and the invaluable guidance she received from her father, Dr. S.B. Mujumdar, in elevating Symbiosis to a pinnacle of excellence. She emphasized the interdisciplinary nature of these institutions, highlighting how SLS-P students are encouraged to engage in theatre and other extracurricular activities, while SSLA and SSIS students have a plethora of elective choices. Dr. Yeravdekar encouraged students to embrace diversity, engage in community service, and participate in service learning to shape their personalities. She assured the students that their years at Symbiosis would be transformative and fulfilling.

The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Dr. Shweta Sinha Deshpande, expressing gratitude to the esteemed guests for their presence and extending best wishes to the students as they embark on this new journey.

To know more visit https://www.symlaw.ac.in/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor