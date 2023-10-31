Symbiosis Law School, Pune strategizes an action plan for its Centre for International and Comparative Child Rights

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 31: Symbiosis Law School Pune, a distinguished constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), made a remarkable stride on May 5th-6th, 2023, by inaugurating the Centre for International and Comparative Child Rights during the 11th Annual International Research Conference, themed "Rule of Law in Context: Globalisation and Indian Resonances to Sustainable Development Goals" (SYMROLIC 2023).

The inauguration ceremony was marked by the presence of eminent dignitaries, including Prof. Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, Director of Symbiosis Law School Pune, Dean of the Faculty of Law at SIU, and a Fulbright Scholar, as she provided an overview of the Center. The event was further graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. Dr. Purvi Pokhriyal, Dean of the School of Law, Forensic Justice, and Policy Studies at National Forensic Sciences University, who served as the Chief Guest. Prof. (Dr.) Asha Bajpai, a distinguished expert in international child rights and Scholar in-residence at Symbiosis Law School Pune, inaugurated the Center. Dr. Bajpai has dedicated over two decades to teaching, research, training, and legislative reform in the field of child rights.

The Centre for International and Comparative Child Rights, now officially launched, is set to play a pivotal role in safeguarding and advancing the rights of children. On October 19th and 20th, 2023, a meeting chaired by Prof. Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Asha Bajpai, was held to outline the roadmap and action plan. Faculty members from SLS Pune, including Dr. Atmaram Shelke, Prof. Richa Dwivedi, Ms. Chaitraly Deshmukh, Prof. Karthiayni A., and Prof. Shreyasi Bhattacharya, also attended the meeting. Discussions centered around defining the objectives and key focus areas of the Center, resulting in an action plan dedicated to areas such as juvenile justice, adherence to international child rights standards, and mechanisms for supporting and assisting juveniles.

The establishment of the Centre for International and Comparative Child Rights at SLS Pune represents a significant stride towards a brighter future for marginalized children, offering them hope and protection for their rights and well-being. The Center's mission includes research and advocacy to ensure vital rights like access to quality education, effective healthcare, protection from sexual exploitation, and juvenile justice, all within the framework of current legal regulations. Academic inquiries into existing international norms and standards concerning children will be a central focus.

Moreover, the Center is committed to promoting the rights of children from marginalized communities. Prof. Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, speaking on behalf of the institution, explained, "In line with our motto, which encompasses values of Care, Courage, Competence, and Collaboration, we have initiated this Center exclusively for child rights, recognizing the pressing need for discourse in this area. Our Center will not be limited to academic pursuits alone; it will engage in field-oriented investigations, capacity development, and awareness initiatives to help children access government programs. Our primary goal is to exclusively focus on ensuring access to justice for children."

The Center is poised to provide comprehensive support, from emotional well-being to legal assistance, guiding children towards a brighter and more secure future. Prof. Dr. Shashikala Gurpur emphasized the Center's dedication to delivering counseling services, mediation proceedings, legal awareness initiatives, workshops, and rehabilitation support tailored to children facing challenges.

This initiative underscores the growing acknowledgment of the significance of child rights and the commitment to their advancement within the academic community. Symbiosis Law School Pune's Center for International and Comparative Child Rights aspires to be a beacon of hope and a catalyst for positive change in the lives of children.

To know more visit https://www.symlaw.ac.in/

