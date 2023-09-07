Symbiosis Law School, Pune to Host 4th Transnational Meeting of the Erasmus+ CBHE Project on Climate Change Policy and Law

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 7: Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS Pune), a premier institution in India, will host the 4th Transnational Project Meeting of the Erasmus+ Capacity Building Higher Education (CBHE) Project, "Climate Change Policy and Law (CCP_Law)," from September 11th to September 16th, 2023.

SLS Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU), has consistently ranked among the top 10 law schools in India for the sixth consecutive year under the NIRF rankings. The school is at the forefront of the European EU Erasmus+ KA2 CBHE Project known as "Curricula Development on Climate Change Policy and Law (CCP_Law)."

As part of the project, physical meetings, networking sessions, and dissemination activities are conducted at partner institutions to develop Master of Law and Postgraduate Diploma Programs on Climate Change Policy and Law, which will be delivered in a transnational mode. Previous project meetings took place in Girona, Spain, in June 2022 and in Rajkot, India, in February 2023. The 4th Transnational Project meeting is scheduled to take place in Pune at SIU and SLSP from September 11th to 16th, 2023.

SLS Pune anticipates the participation of 30-35 delegates from partner institutions in the consortium, including Coventry University (United Kingdom), University of Girona (Spain), European Knowledge Spot, Pedmede (Greece), University Utara Malaysia, International Islamic University (Malaysia), Hue University, Hanoi Law University (Vietnam), and Marwadi University (India). The meeting will encompass networking events, project discussions, workshops, capacity-building programs, training sessions, a regional seminar, and cultural activities. An important outcome of this meeting will be the inauguration of the Symbiosis Climate Change Law & Policy Centre, which will be housed at SLS Pune.

The first day of the project meeting will be hosted at Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Viman Nagar Campus, facilitating formal discussions with the top management of Symbiosis International University and including a press conference as part of the dissemination efforts.

Additionally, Symbiosis Law School, Pune will organize a Regional Round Table on September 11th, 2023, to raise awareness among national media, decision-makers, and stakeholders about the significance of delivering educational courses on Climate Change Policy and Law. The platform will provide an opportunity to engage with high-level stakeholders and discuss accreditation processes.

One of the highlights of the Transnational Project Meeting is the inauguration of the Symbiosis Climate Change Law & Policy Centre (SCCLPC), which will serve as a hub for clinical legal research and as a pedagogic laboratory for academic and industry collaborations. The centre will support research, experiential learning, and small-group seminars for undergraduate and postgraduate students enrolled in Dual Degree and Joint Degree Programs related to Climate Change Policy and Law. It will collaborate with other SIU centers, such as Symbiosis Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability (SCCCS) and Symbiosis Centre for Waste Resource Management (SCWRM).

During the visit, SLS Pune will also host a Regional Seminar on Climate Change Law & Policy on September 15th, 2023. The seminar aims to create awareness about the upcoming pilot phase and encourage prospective legal practitioners and environmentalists to enroll and participate in the proposed master's level program in Climate Change Policy and Law.

Given the pressing importance of climate change in today's world, this project meeting holds great significance. It is poised to generate education and awareness among all stakeholders and recommend appropriate legal reforms to relevant authorities.

To know more visit https://www.symlaw.ac.in/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor