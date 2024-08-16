Symbiosis MBA Admissions are Now Open via SNAP Test 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 16: The registration process for the Symbiosis MBA programmes through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024 has officially begun. This highly esteemed entrance examination in India opened its application window on August 5, 2024. Applicants are encouraged to visit the official SNAP website for comprehensive details on the registration process, eligibility criteria, and other essential information. Please note that test city and test date allocations will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

The SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) for 2024 is scheduled across three distinct dates: December 8, 2024 (Sunday), December 15, 2024 (Sunday), and December 21, 2024 (Saturday). The highly anticipated announcement of SNAP 2024 examination results will occur on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday).

The upcoming test offers aspiring candidates the opportunity to apply to 27 programmes across 17 institutes under Symbiosis International (Deemed University) with a single application form.

"At Symbiosis International University, we believe in nurturing industry-ready professionals who are innovative and great problem-solvers. SNAP is a gateway to get an entry to institutions where exceptional learning is possible along with an opportunity for a rewarding career in management. We encourage aspiring students to take this opportunity and embark on their journey of excellence with us", said Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The test will be conducted in 80 cities across India, and candidates can attempt it up to three times. The highest score from these attempts will be considered, following a "best of three" approach. The registration fee for each attempt is INR 2250, with an additional fee of INR 1000 per programme applied for.

Eligibility for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) requires candidates to hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or an institution of national importance, with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes). Final-year undergraduate students may also apply, provided they secure the required minimum marks in their final examinations. Aspirants with qualifications from foreign universities must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

SNAP serves as a gateway to numerous prestigious management institutes affiliated with Symbiosis International (Deemed University), offering access to a wide array of MBA programmes. Esteemed institutes welcoming candidates through SNAP include SIBM Pune, SICSR, SIMC, SIIB, SCMHRD, SIMS, SIDTM, SCIT, SIOM, SIHS, SIBM Bengaluru, SSBF, SIBM Hyderabad, SSSS, SIBM Nagpur, SIBM NOIDA, and SSCANS. This test provides aspiring professionals with a pathway toward a career in business and management.

With a legacy of 50+ years, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) proudly holds the prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation. In the NIRF 2023 rankings, it was ranked 32nd in the Universities Category. Globally, it is ranked in the 641-650 range by the QS World University Rankings and placed 31st worldwide for Employer Reputation, making it the top-ranked university in India in this category. Additionally, Symbiosis is recognised as the second-best private university in India in QS India Rankings.

With campuses in Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, and Bengaluru, the institution is dedicated to nurturing future leaders by providing quality education and holistic development opportunities.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) remains committed to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow, offering world-class education and opportunities for holistic development.

For more information about SNAP 2024 and to begin your registration, visit https://www.snaptest.org/

