Symbiosis MBA Admissions Now Open via SNAP Test 2025

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has officially opened applications for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2025, a national-level entrance examination for MBA aspirants. With over five decades of academic excellence, Symbiosis remains a top choice for students seeking management education that is globally relevant, industry-aligned, and academically rigorous.

The registration and payment window for SNAP 2025 began on August 1, 2025 (Friday), and will close on November 20, 2025 (Thursday). The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on three dates, with candidates allowed to attempt the test up to three times. The best score will be considered for the admission process.

Test Dates:

- SNAP Test 01: December 6, 2025 (Saturday)

- SNAP Test 02: December 14, 2025 (Sunday)

- SNAP Test 03: December 20, 2025 (Saturday)

Result Announcement: January 9, 2026 (Friday)

SNAP 2025 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options. A 25% negative marking will apply for every incorrect answer. The registration fee is INR 2,250 per attempt, with an additional INR 1,000 per programme.

The final selection process (merit listing) is based on a composite score that includes:

- SNAP Score (scaled to 50 marks)

- Group Exercise (10 marks)

- Personal Interaction (40 marks)

Total: 100 Marks

Eligible candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university/institution of national importance with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST). Candidates with foreign qualifications must obtain an equivalency certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Candidates are advised to check specific programme eligibility on the official website before applying.

"Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is committed to nurturing globally competent leaders who possess the knowledge, skills, and values essential for success in today's dynamic business landscape. The SNAP Test serves as a crucial gateway for aspiring students to gain admission to our premier management programmes across esteemed Symbiosis institutes." said Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The SNAP Test is the entry point to MBA programmes at: SIBM Pune, SICSR, SIMC, SIIB, SCMHRD, SIMS, SIDTM, SCIT, SIOM, SIHS, SIBM Bengaluru, SSBF, SIBM Hyderabad, SSSS, SIBM Nagpur, SIBM NOIDA, and SSCANS.

Admit Cards Availability:

- SNAP 01: November 28, 2025 (Friday)

- SNAP 02: December 8, 2025 (Monday)

- SNAP 03: December 15, 2025 (Monday)

All official communication will be done via:

info@snaptest.org / no-reply@snaptest.org

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has been granted Category-I status by the UGC and holds an 'A++' grade from NAAC. The university is ranked 31st in India under the NIRF 2024 Universities Category, and 10th in ARIIA 2021. According to the QS India Rankings, it is the second-best private university in India. Campuses are located in Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Noida, and Bengaluru.

To begin your SNAP 2025 registration and explore Symbiosis' transformative management programmes,visit: www.snaptest.org

