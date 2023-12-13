Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts Presents the Fourth Edition of Symbiosis Literary Festival (SLF) 2023 on December 16 & 17

SRV Media

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is gearing up for the fourth edition of the Symbiosis Literary Festival (SLF, 2023) which will be held on December 16 and 17, 2023. The event will kick off with an inaugural session on December 16, 2023 at 10:00 am. Javed Akhtar, renowned Poet, Lyricist, and Screenwriter, will join as the Chief Guest for this session. Sharing the stage with him will be other esteemed dignitaries, led by Prof. (Dr.) S. B. Mujumdar, the Founder and President of Symbiosis and Chancellor of SIU.

With the tagline "Conversations that Matter", SLF 2023 will feature diverse discussions, including book readings, panel sessions, and one-on-one conversation The objective is simple yet meaningful: to ignite critical thinking on several issues crucial to public discourse by fostering dialogue.

This intellectually stimulating event will be conducted online, and will be free for everyone to join. With discussions that will focus on topics that are not only pertinent to India, but to people also around the globe, the festival aims to foster meaningful dialogue by reminding audiences of the joy of reading and the pleasures of community engagement.

Following the inauguration, the panel 'Traditional Knowledge and Heritage Diplomacy' will see several authors and thinkers explore diplomacy-related opportunities that cultural heritage can offer. The audience will be led into the world of music with a discussion on the book The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorized Biography of Usha Uthup. The discussion will feature Usha Uthup and Sristi Jha, who has translated the biography in English.

The afternoon will see audiences exploring the impact of Artificial Intelligence technology on language dynamics and communication in a discussion with the leading minds in the field. The session will be moderated by the Honorable Vice Chancellor of SIU, Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman

Day 2 will kick off with a book reading of Durdamya Ashavadi, the biography of Dr. Raghunath A. Mashelkar, President of the Global Research Alliance. The session will see Dr. Mashelkar in a one-on-one conversation with his biographer Sagar Deshpande. This will be followed by a discussion on the book The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation. In the afternoon, culinary experts and journalists will discuss the rise of culinary tourism.

The post-lunch session, titled 'Critical Lens: Investigating the Impact of Watchdog Journalism' will see Abhinandan Sekhri, the CEO and co-founder of NewsLaundry discuss his experiences in this field. The festival will conclude with a session 'Regional Media and Public Opinion', in which renowned journalist Rajat Sharma will speak about the role of Hindi news media in shaping public perspectives.

The fourth edition of Symbiosis Literary Festival (SLF) will be held online on December 16 and 17. To register, please visit:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqcO6qqT4tG9Kb5i1Q0DigJzNL2h7HM68k

