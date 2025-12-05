Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance Hosts Analyst Meet 2025 on "The Great Indian Shift to Equities"

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF), under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), successfully organized Analyst Meet 2025 on 22nd November, 2025. Organized at the SIU Convention Centre by the Equity Research Cell of SSBF, the Meet tracked the changing investment behaviour of the Indian investors. This year's theme, "The Great Indian Shift to Equities: How India's Household Balance Sheets are Rewriting Wealth Management," set the stage for insightful discussions on India's evolving investment landscape.

Delivering the inaugural address Dr. Neha Parashar, Director, SSBF, emphasized the rising importance of equity participation in shaping India's financial future.

The keynote speaker, Mr. Nachiket Naik, Head - Private Credit, Alternates, Axis AMC, highlighted India's transition from a capital-starved to a capital-intensive economy, driven by structural reforms and a maturing financial ecosystem. He noted that disciplined capital deployment by working professionals, democratized access to investment opportunities, and the growing relevance of private credit and alternative investments are reshaping wealth creation in India.

A high-impact panel discussion titled "The Great Indian Shift to Equities" brought together leading experts from equity, fixed income, AIFs, and portfolio management domains. The esteemed panel included Ms. Aparna Shanker, CIO (Equity), The Wealth Company AMC; Mr. Abhishek Bisen, Head - Fixed Income, Kotak Mutual Fund; Mr. George Heber Joseph, CIO & CEO - Equity, ASK Investment Managers; Ms. Ruchita Maheshwari, VP - Fund Management & Research (PMS Head & Principal Officer), Ace Lansdowne Investment Services LLP; and Mr. Ravindra Bhandari, Fund Manager - AIF, Yes Securities. The discussion was moderated by Mr. Kevin Mathew, Deputy Manager, BSE India (Alumni, Batch 2020-2022).

The panelists explored several critical themes, including the growing institutionalization of UHNW wealth through family offices, India's shift from physical to financial assets driven by digital platforms and rising financial literacy, the rapid growth of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) as engines of diversification, expanding pension participation through disciplined retirement-oriented investing, and the increasing importance of ethical, transparent, and goal-based advisory practices. They also delved into India's rising stature as a global investment destination backed by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and sustained FPI flows.

The valedictory address was delivered by Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik, Chief Economist, NSE India Ltd., who offered a forward-looking macroeconomic perspective. He highlighted India's demographic strength, policy stability, technological penetration, and deepening market integration as powerful drivers of its equity-led growth. Dr. Patnaik encouraged students to cultivate analytical rigor, adaptability, and continuous learning as essential competencies for future finance professionals.

The event concluded with the presentation of mementoes, followed by a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Sumit Banerjee. Analyst Meet 2025 provided students with a holistic understanding of India's fast-evolving wealth management ecosystem. Through powerful keynote insights and practitioner-driven discussions, the event reinforced the significance of disciplined investing, ethical advisory, and informed financial decision-making while inspiring students to contribute meaningfully to India's dynamic financial markets.

