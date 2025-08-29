Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance Marks 15 Years of Excellence with Two-Day Foundation Day Celebrations

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: The Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF), part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), celebrated its 15th Foundation Day on 18th and 19th August 2025, marking a significant milestone in its journey since its inception in 2010. The two-day celebration brought together students, faculty, alumni, and distinguished dignitaries, reflecting on SSBF's evolution into a premier institution for banking and finance education.

The event series commenced on 18th August, graced by the presence of Prof. Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, Founder and President of Symbiosis, and Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Principal Director, Symbiosis Society. Both leaders reflected on the vision and values of Symbiosis, emphasising inclusivity, academic rigour, and the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family.

Industry insights were shared by Mr. Avinash Mohan, Chief Surveillance & Investigation, Enterprise Risk and Cyber Security, NCDEX, who highlighted the critical role of market surveillance and cybersecurity, and Mr. Samir Shah, Executive Director, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, who spoke about the evolving landscape of insurance and its role in resilience-building. The day also featured the felicitation of dignitaries, alumni recognition, including the distinguished Alumni Award to Mr. Bhargav Diwanji, commemorative videos, and cultural performances.

The celebrations continued on 19th August with Mr. Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, as the Chief Guest. He delivered an interactive session on the importance of a customer-centric approach in the insurance sector. Drawing from his 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, Mr. Singhel delivered an interactive and inspiring session, urging students to adopt a customer-first approach and envisioning a future where every individual in India is insured.

The day also featured addresses by Dr. CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Dean, Faculty of Management, SIU, who reflected on SSBF's growth under its three directors, and Dr. Rajiv Yeravdekar, Provost, Faculty of Medical & Health Sciences, SIU, who emphasised the crucial connection between healthcare and insurance. The event concluded with tokens of gratitude to the dignitaries, a group photograph, and closing remarks by Prof. Dr. Deepa Pillai, Deputy Director, SSBF.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Neha Parashar, Director, SSBF, said, "This Foundation Day is not just a celebration of our past achievements but a reaffirmation of our vision for the future. Over the past 15 years, SSBF has grown into a vibrant institution that blends academic rigor with industry relevance. Our commitment is to nurture professionals who are not only skilled and industry-ready but also socially responsible and globally competent. The presence of our founders, industry leaders, and alumni has further strengthened our resolve to continue this journey with even greater impact."

The 15th Foundation Day was not only a celebration of institutional milestonesincluding a rise in student intake, international collaborations, and successful placements with the highest CTC reaching ₹21.42 LPA- but also a reaffirmation of SSBF's mission to nurture socially responsible, industry-ready, and globally competent professionals for the financial services sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor