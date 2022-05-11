Symbiosis School of International Studies invites applications for M.A. in International Studies: Online registration open now

, one of the leading institutes in international relations, has commenced AY 2022-23 admission for the Masters programme in International Studies. The 2 year-long interdisciplinary course encompasses the study of unique social, cultural, economic and political relationships that exist between various nations and cultures. Through the MA in International Studies programme students are equipped with knowledge and skills pertinent to addressing the global challenges of the 21st-century.

The MA in International Studies is a composite academic taught through a mixed pedagogical approach, that encourages students to relate theoretical concepts to specific, relevant world issues and challenges in international affairs today. Students can learn through both International Relations theory and praxis. Guided by prominent academicians, active researchers and industry leading faculty members, students of M.A. in International Studies undergo hands-on training in the workings of contemporary diplomacy and international negotiations through simulations, case studies and audio visuals.

Shivali Lawale, Director, Symbiosis School of International Studies said, "For the past 10 years, SSIS has established a platform for teaching and research in international relations, with an emphasis on India and its role in global affairs. Our Masters in International Studies is a holistic programme to empower our existing and future batch of graduates to critically examine, analyze and understand contemporary issues based on a multi-disciplinary approach."

The MA in International Studies programme is divided into 4 academic semesters and offers specialization to develop the in-demand skillset of students. The course on Area Studies helps students gather a deeper understanding of the region through specialization in Europe/ North America and Asia. Further, students are also encouraged to learn a choice of a foreign language - Arabic/ French/ Spanish or Chinese, as a part of the former course.

All the courses across MA in International Studies are designed to nurture critical analysis skills (written and oral), soft skills, intercultural skills and e-competencies in students. In order to meet the demands of the interconnected world, students need to be able to play professional, constructive or leadership roles at the national, regional and international levels.

Further, the institute provides the students with an environment of intellectual fellowship. They can partake in the institute's annual flagship International Relations Conference to listen to diverse scholarly and diplomatic perspectives and develop a more nuanced understanding of the International Studies discourse. In addition, students can access the Indian Review of Global Affairs (IRGA), an online research portal that promotes strategic thinking and research activities around the issues of the contemporary world.

Post completion of the programme, students can pursue a host of career paths across the corporates, the NGOs, the civil service, think tanks, the media houses and international organizations or further, pursue doctoral studies in the domain.

To apply for MA in International Studies, candidates can visit the official website of SSIS and register for the programme online. Post registration and payment of fee, subject to fulfilment of admission criteria, shortlisted candidates would be notified by the institute for the Personal Interview (PI) via email. The PI will be conducted virtually. Candidates have to book their preferred slot in advance and ensure uninterrupted connectivity and a well-functioning mic to undergo the PI.

The maximum score for PI will be 100 marks and can cover general awareness, clarity of thought and articulation, logical reasoning, learning orientation, motivation, extracurricular activities, specific field of interest, communication and soft skills, and overall personality.

Eligibility criteria for M.A in International Studies:

-The candidate should be a Graduate from any statutory university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC and ST) at the graduation level

-Candidates appearing for the final year examination can also apply, but their admission will be subject to obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC and ST) in the qualifying examination-

-A candidate who has completed qualifying qualifications from any Foreign Board/ University must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

A constituent of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Symbiosis School of International Studies (SSIS) was established in 2012 with the aim to bring a discourse on international relations through a well-designed academic programme, conferences, symposia and exchanges with relevant stakeholders. With the vision of "Nurturing leaders for change", SSIS is empowering a critical mass of young people who can lead and bring a positive change through their professional as well as personal trajectories.

