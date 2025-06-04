Symposium on "Structural Health Monitoring" Organized at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology

SMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4: A one-day Symposium on "Structural Health Monitoring" was organized by Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology on 25th May 2025 , with participation from renowned experts in Civil Engineering and related fields. The Symposium focused on identifying technical challenges in structural systems, exploring practical solutions, and discussing innovations for the future.

The Symposium commenced with the traditional Saraswati Vandana, followed by a welcome address by Mr. Kinshuk Trivedi, Hon'ble General Secretary of Sri Aurobindo Group. In the welcome address, he paid respect to all dignitaries and spoke about the institution's core values and ongoing efforts towards excellence with special reference to Center for Design Studies. He also outlined future plans for the expansion of the NABL-accredited laboratory. All esteemed guests were felicitated with shawls and coconut offerings as a mark of honor.

Chief Guest and renowned architect Mr. Amogh Gupta highlighted the scientific relevance of ancient Indian construction techniques, emphasizing their foundation in Indian cultural perspectives.

Guest of Honour, senior structural engineer Mr. Hemant Mehta, shared insights from his 55 years of professional experience, explaining construction-related problems and their practical remedies in a simple and accessible manner. He emphasized the importance of the correct cement-to-water ratio for durable construction.

The Symposium also witnessed the inauguration of a NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited laboratory, aimed at ensuring scientific standards and quality control in construction materials testing.

The expert panel discussion was moderated by Senior Structural Engineer Mr. Atul Sheth, during which several professionals shared their experiences and insights.

Mr. Shrinivas Kutumbale, founder of Kutumbale Consultants and engineers Pvt. Ltd., elaborated on the significance of jacketing techniques in RCC structures and discussed the detrimental impact of steel corrosion.

Dr. R.K. Srivastava, former Director of SGSITS, expressed concern over the shortage of skilled engineers and laborers in the construction industry. He cited real-life examples from a dam near Indore where his interventions successfully resolved complex technical issues. He also underlined the need for reforms in technical education.

Dr. Vijay Rode, also a former Director of SGSITS and a professional who has served in prestigious organizations like MPPWD, MPEB, and SAIL, stressed the need to take post-construction cracks seriously. He shared structural rehabilitation success stories including Indore Housing Board flats, Maheshwar overhead tank, Dhar Mandi shops, St. Raphael's School, and Dewas overhead tank.

Additionally, Engineer Soumya Upadhyay, Ajay Kumar Harit (Founder, Ayaka Water proofers), and Mr. Vivek Mishra, Manager at Pidilite, shared valuable insights on construction safety, waterproofing technologies, and the application of specialized construction products.

In his closing address, Dr. Aaquil Bunglowala, Director of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology, expressed his gratitude to all the experts and reaffirmed the institution's commitment to continued academic excellence. He congratulated Mr. Atul Sheth for his excellent moderation of the Symposium and extended his appreciation to the Adviser Mr. Tanuj Mishra as well as Chief of Laboratory Prof. Anant Bharadwaj & entire team of the NABL-accredited laboratory for their outstanding contributions.

The symposium concluded with the National Anthem and a resounding chant of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", marking a patriotic and inspiring end to the event.

For further information visit: https://www.aurogroup.ac/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor