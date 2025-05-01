SYMROLIC 2025: A Grand Success of the 13th Symbiosis Annual International Research Conference

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 1: Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and Symbiosis Centre for Advanced Legal Studies & Research (SCALSAR), SIU, in association with Symbiosis Law Schools in NOIDA, Hyderabad, and Nagpur, proudly hosted the 13th Symbiosis Annual International Research Conference (SYMROLIC 2025) on "Rule of Law in Context: Just World Order, Digital Life, AI, and Emerging Technologies" on April 25th and 26th, 2025.

The event commenced with a solemn moment of condolence for the lives lost in the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, as the gathering expressed heartfelt solidarity with the victims and their families. This was followed by the ceremonial watering of a Bilwa sapling, symbolizing growth and peace.

The conference was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Principal Director, Symbiosis Society, and Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University); Prof. Dr. Amar Pal Singh, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow; Prof. Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Dean, Faculty of Law, SIU, and Jean Monnet Chair (EUC_LAMP co-funded by EU), who delivered the welcome address; Dr. Paul McConnell, Professor of Global Legal Education, Birmingham Law School; and Ambassador (Retd.) K P Fabian, who joined the event virtually. Directors from Symbiosis Law Schools in NOIDA, Hyderabad, and Nagpur also participated, reflecting the collaborative spirit of the Symbiosis family.

A key highlight of the inaugural session was the felicitation of SLSP alumni, Mr. Moksh Ranawat (AIR 215), Mr. Devansh Saraswat (AIR 374), and Ms. Rupal Jaiswal (AIR 512), for their remarkable achievement in clearing the Civil Service Examination 2024. Mr. Moksh Ranawat, present in person with his family, addressed the gathering and fondly recalled the instrumental role played by Symbiosis Law School in shaping his journey.

The event also featured the release of the SLSP E-Newsletter LexEt (July-December 2024), an Abstract Compilation for SYMROLIC 2025, and the unveiling of the book "International Law in Pursuit of Global Justice," edited by Dr. Shashikala Gurpur and Aakarsh Banyal. The book evaluates the influence of international law on India and its positioning in the global world order, while presenting a roadmap for India's pursuit of global justice.

The plenary sessions set the tone for the conference, with Dr. Ketan Kotecha delivering a compelling talk on AI's transformative impact, Dr. Subhojit Basu discussing global regulatory challenges, and Prof. Dr. Shashikala Gurpur outlining the conference theme. Workshops on AI in arbitration and internationalization of legal curricula further enriched the academic discourse.

The conference received over 110 research paper submissions from prestigious universities, including the University of Oxford, of which 68 were selected for presentation across six tracks. The tracks covered diverse themes such as human behavior in law, business and trade, international law, public governance, and the intersection of law with innovation, science, and technology.

The valedictory session marked the culmination of the two-day conference. Prof. Dr. Shashikala Gurpur delivered the concluding remarks, reflecting on the event's success and its contribution to advancing legal research and education. Dr. YSR Murthy, Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University, delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the importance of human oversight in AI governance and the need for a global treaty on AI regulation. Adv. Dinyar Jalnawalla was felicitated for his contributions to the legal field and his generous donation of books to the institution.

The winners of the research tracks were announced during the valedictory session:

* Track 1: Arunbaby Stephen (NUALS Kochi)

* Track 2: Aditya Singh and Dr. Atmaram Shelke (SLS Pune)

* Track 3: B. Namita Varshini (SLS Pune)

* Track 4: Ankit Srivastava (SLS NOIDA)

* Track 5A: Vipra Daswani and Mithika Kataki (SLS Pune)

* Track 5B: Anushka Sahu and Dr. Ujwal Nandekar (SLS Pune)

* Track 6: Sejal Verma, Farhana Sayed, Prof. Abhijit Mitra, and Dr. Aparajita Mohanty (SLS Pune)

The conference concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Dr. Atmaram Shelke, Associate Professor, SLS Pune, who expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, dignitaries, speakers, panelists, faculty members, and all participants for their contributions to the success of SYMROLIC 2025.

