Syncom Formulations (India) Limited Reported Its Excellent Performance For 4th Quarter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Syncom Formulation ( India ) Ltd , a Speciality Pharmaceutical Formulation company Today reported its excellent performance for 4th quarter and year ended 31st March 25.

Q4 FY2025 Performance highlights (compared to Q4 FY2024):

Revenue from operations at Rs.14888 Lacs against Rs.7457 Lacs.; up 100%.

EBITDA at Rs.2469 Lacs against Rs.1252 Lacs; Up 97%;

Profit after tax at Rs.1769 Lacs against Rs.740 Lacs.; Up 139%;

FY 2025 Performance highlights (compared to FY2024):

Revenue from operations at Rs.46501 Lacs against Rs.26339 Lacs; Up76%.

EBITDA at Rs.7157 Lacs. againstRs.4317 Lacs.; Up 66%;

Profit after taxatRs.4943 Lacs. againstRs.2531 Lacs.; Up 95%;

Segment-wise Performance

Markets FY 24-25 ( Rs in Lacs) FY 23-24 ( Rs In Lacs ) Growth % Export 40003 21216 88% Domestic 5734 4708 22%

About Syncom Formulations (India) Limited

Established in 1988, Syncom Formulations (India) Limited has grown into a leading name in the Indian pharmaceutical sector. The company has consistently posted profits since inception and is renowned for delivering high-quality pharmaceutical formulations across diverse therapeutic segments.

“We are proud of our performance this year, which reflects the success of our strategic initiatives, operational efficiency, and strong demand in both domestic and international markets. We remain committed to expanding our global presence and delivering sustained value to all stakeholders.”

Global Presence

Syncom has built a strong international footprint, operating in nearly 25 countries with a portfolio of over 400 registered products. The company's focus on quality, affordability, timely delivery, and excellent customer service has cemented enduring relationships with clients globally and ensured consistent performance.

Domestic Initiatives and Growth Strategy

In India, Syncom operates through multiple focused divisions, each addressing specific healthcare segments. With a strong field force of around 1,000 Medical Representatives (MRs) strategically placed across the country, the company is well-positioned for accelerated growth.

These MRs will be pivotal in expanding market coverage, deepening doctor engagement, and driving the company's presence in untapped territories. Combined with robust marketing initiatives, Syncom's strategy will reinforce its position as a key player in the domestic pharmaceutical market.

