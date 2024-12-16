Synergy Quantum Provides World's Most Advanced QRNG to C-DAC, Driving India's Quantum-Ready Future

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 16: Synergy Quantum, a global leader in military-grade quantum secure communication technologies, has announced the successful deployment of a state-of-the-art Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), India. This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal step in strengthening India's national cryptographic resilience and advancing Post-Quantum Encryption (PQE) capabilities.

At the core of this breakthrough lies Synergy Quantum's proprietary Source-Device Independent Self-Certification (DISC™) protocol, redefining how randomness is generated and verified in quantum systems. Unlike conventional methods, DISC™ leverages unique properties of quantum photonics to ensure that every random number generated is inherently secure, even under environmental disturbances. This pioneering capability prevents vulnerabilities common in other QRNGs, ensuring robust security for cryptographic applications.

The integration of Synergy Quantum's cutting-edge QRNG, powered by a Source-Device Independent Self-Certification (DISC™) protocol, addresses the growing need for high-quality random number generation in secure communications and cryptographic applications. This initiative is set to drive groundbreaking research in quantum technology, fortifying India's position in the global quantum research landscape.

The Importance of Robust Randomness in Post-Quantum Encryption

With the advent of quantum computing, traditional encryption methods face existential vulnerabilities. Ensuring the integrity of Post-Quantum Encryption requires an unassailable foundation: the random seed. Weaknesses in randomness can render even the most advanced encryption systems vulnerable. Synergy Quantum's QRNG, powered by the DISC™ protocol, ensures that every random number generated is:

* Genuinely Random: Intrinsic randomness verified in real-time using advanced quantum photonics

* Hardware Independent: Free from reliance on specific hardware, eliminating vulnerabilities from silent failures

* Scalable and Resilient: Compact photonic architecture enabling seamless integration into diverse systems

A Leap Forward in India's Quantum Security Infrastructure

The QRNG sold to C-DAC is designed to play a critical role in India's mission to achieve quantum resilience. By providing cryptographically secure randomness, it enables the creation of robust encryption keys essential for PQE and other secure communication protocols. This deployment aligns with India's strategic focus on building self-reliant, future-proof quantum technologies.

"Fortifying India's Quantum Ecosystem" - Jay Oberai, Founder & CEO, Synergy Quantum.

"We are proud to partner with C-DAC to deliver the world's most advanced QRNG technology, tailored to meet India's urgent need for secure communication in a post-quantum era," said Jay Oberai, Founder & CEO of Synergy Quantum. "Randomness is the cornerstone of cryptographic security, and our DISC™-powered QRNG is unmatched in its ability to provide true randomness at scale. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to enabling India's leadership in quantum research and technology."

Unparalleled Security and Performance for India's PQE Journey

The QRNG supplied by Synergy Quantum delivers:

* Uncompromising Security: True randomness to support encryption protocols that can withstand quantum attacks

* High-Performance Key Generation: Capable of meeting demanding operational needs with exceptional throughput

* Versatile Applications: Designed for secure communications, digital signatures, and critical data protection

Building the Foundations of India's Quantum Revolution

This deployment reinforces India's position as a rising force in the global quantum technology landscape. Synergy Quantum's QRNG will catalyze groundbreaking research and innovation at C-DAC, empowering India to protect sensitive information and critical systems in an increasingly uncertain cybersecurity environment.

About Synergy Quantum

Synergy Quantum (SQ) pioneers military-grade quantum-secure communication technologies to address the vulnerabilities posed by quantum computing. The company's expertise spans Post-Quantum Encryption, Quantum Key Distribution, and Quantum Communication Infrastructure, providing advanced solutions that transcend the limitations of traditional cryptography.

About C-DAC

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is a premier R&D organization under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India. A hub for innovation in areas such as quantum computing, AI, and high-performance computing, C-DAC plays a vital role in advancing India's technological leadership.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580730/SQ_QRNG.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580731/Synergy_Quantum_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor