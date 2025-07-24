SysTools Achieves Seamless 5000 Active Directory Users Migration for Sammaan Capital Showcasing Innovation Collaboration and Enterprise Grade Precision

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 24: SysTools, a global leader in data management, enterprise migration, and security solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of a landmark domain migration project for Sammaan Capital (formerly Indiabulls). This transformative initiative involved the migration of over 5,000 Active Directory users into a newly established domain infrastructure, utilizing the advanced capabilities of SysTools' flagship tool mMigrator for Active Directory.

This strategic collaboration reflects the evolving technology landscape of India's financial services sector, where agility, resilience, and cybersecurity are increasingly at the heart of organizational success. For Sammaan Capital, a major player in housing finance, real estate, and investment services, modernizing and fortifying their digital foundation became essential for operational continuity, governance, and future scalability.

A Complex Project with Zero Business Downtime

The migration's scope extended beyond user account transfers it involved preserving intricate legacy configurations, user privileges, and group policy structures, while maintaining consistent access across systems and departments. Given the financial sector's stringent compliance requirements and reliance on uninterrupted digital services, the execution demanded exceptional planning, technical precision, and rapid responsiveness.

Despite the challenge of transitioning a large-scale Active Directory environment, SysTools delivered a zero-disruption experience. End users continued their daily operations without performance lags, access issues, or confusion a testament to the solution's reliability and the team's methodical execution.

Engineering Excellence: Inside the mMigrator Deployment

The migration leveraged a suite of advanced features packed into SysTools mMigrator for AD, including:

* sIDHistory migration for identity integrity and access continuity

* User password synchronization to ensure credential consistency

* Bulk user mapping and automated VPN validation, reducing manual overhead and boosting security

* AI-powered pre-migration health assessments, enabling predictive failure mitigation

* Delta sync and retry capabilities for seamless correction of any migration exceptions

* Real-time dashboards and audit reports for stakeholder visibility and compliance tracking

* DNS configuration and GPO link transfer, ensuring policy alignment across domains

* Account prioritization and concurrency control, enhancing performance and minimizing overlap

These capabilities ensured not only smooth execution but also provided valuable transparency and operational insight throughout the lifecycle of the migration.

Strategic Leadership and Collaborative Synergy

Key to the success of this migration was the active involvement of Sammaan Capital's Head IT Infra, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, whose strategic vision and unwavering commitment drove the project forward.

"SysTools has proven to be a reliable partner in this critical migration project," said Mr. Gupta. "The team's technical acumen, proactive engagement, and seamless execution ensured zero disruption to our daily operations. Their dedication was evident from start to finish. What truly stood out was their leadership's presence consistently engaged and ready to make decisions that kept the momentum strong."

This engagement highlights the evolving role of technical leaders who prioritize innovation, clarity of vision, and continuous transformation of legacy infrastructure to meet modern enterprise needs.

A Shared Commitment to Excellence

Prashant Dheer Gupta, Chief Revenue Officer at SysTools, offered insight into what made the partnership thrive:

"This project exemplifies the power of trusted partnerships and a deep understanding of customer needs. From initial discovery sessions to final cutover, our teams operated in unison, driven by shared accountability and mutual respect. The precision, agility, and customer-first mindset that powered this success reinforces our commitment to being more than just a vendor we are transformation enablers."

Such projects serve not only as milestones for SysTools, but also as blueprints for scalable and secure domain transitions across the financial services ecosystem.

About Sammaan Capital

Formerly known as Indiabulls, Sammaan Capital is one of India's most respected and innovative financial services organizations. With a diversified portfolio encompassing housing finance, real estate investments, and securities, Sammaan continues to evolve with the changing financial landscape, maintaining its dedication to customer service, operational excellence, and technological leadership.

About SysTools

SysTools is a pioneer in enterprise-grade data migration, security, and management tools. With a global footprint and a client base spanning diverse industries, SysTools empowers organizations to adapt to complex IT challenges with speed and precision. Known for its reliability, intuitive technology, and customer-centric approach, SysTools continues to lead the way in transforming legacy systems into future-ready digital infrastructures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor